Global pH Sensors & Analyzers Market (2019 to 2028) - A Rise in Strategic Collaborations Presents Opportunities

According to this report the global pH sensors & analyzers market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% over the forecasting years between 2019 and 2028.



The rising government regulations on water-intensive industries is likely to boost the growth of the global pH sensors & analyzers market. There is continuous growth in the water and wastewater treatment market owing to the agricultural intensification, explosive population growth, changing climatic conditions and the growing public awareness. This factor is consequently propagating the pH sensors & analyzers market's growth. Moreover, the booming oil & gas industry is likely to create new opportunities for the studied market. However, the huge initial investment concerning installation, designing and fabrication is restraining the market. Also, the absence of established operational standards is posing a challenge to market growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the pH sensors & analyzers market in the projected period. The developing economy, coupled with the rising public awareness regarding technological advancements, is boosting the regional market growth. The growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector is estimated to fuel the demand for pH sensors & analyzers, thereby proliferating the market growth. The growing government initiatives for funding in the region are favoring the market growth. Moreover, the rising focus on nanotechnology in countries like India is pushing the demand for the studied market. All these factors are likely to aid the market growth in Asia-Pacific.



The major companies in the pH sensors & analyzers market are Halma Plc (Sensorex), GF Piping Systems, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Mettler Toledo, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric (Foxboro), PreSens, Xylem, Honeywell International Inc, Sea-Bird Scientific, Precision Sensing GmbH, ABB, Hach, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Kobold Messring GmbH and Emerson Electric Co.



ABB is a global company offering power and automation technologies. The company provides different products, services, systems and solutions to enhance productivity and energy efficiency. It offers products & services to different sectors, including gas, water & electric utilities and industrial & commercial customers. It has a wide product portfolio, including 100E general purpose 12 mm pH/redox (ORP) sensors and ULTRA-D. 500 PRO pH/ORP analog sensors. The company has business operations in Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East and Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global pH Sensors & Analyzers Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Workplace Safety in the Industrial Setup Has Become An Essential Issue

2.2.2. Significant Investments by Several Solution Providers

2.2.3. Technological Developments/Innovations

2.3. Impact of Covid-19 on pH Sensors & Analyzers

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Government Regulations on Water-Incentive Industries

2.8.2. Growth of Water and Wastewater Treatment

2.8.3. Automation to Support the Adoption of pH Sensors & Analyzers

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Costs Constraints

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Oil & Gas Industry to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunity for pH Sensors

2.10.2. Rise in Strategic Collaborations

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Lack of Established Standards



3. Global pH Sensors & Analyzers Market Outlook - by Ph/Orp Analyzers

3.1. Benchtop Analyzers

3.2. Portable Analyzers

3.3. Process Analyzers



4. Global pH Sensors & Analyzers Market Outlook - by Verticals

4.1. Water & Wastewater

4.2. Medical

4.3. Oil & Gas

4.4. Food & Beverages

4.5. Industrial

4.6. Other Verticals



5. Global pH Sensors & Analyzers Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Ph/Orp Analyzers

5.1.2. Market by Verticals

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Ph/Orp Analyzers

5.2.2. Market by Verticals

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Ph/Orp Analyzers

5.3.2. Market by Verticals

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Ph/Orp Analyzers

5.4.2. Market by Verticals

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Ph/Orp Analyzers

5.5.2. Market by Verticals

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.3. Turkey

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Abb

6.2. Emerson Electric Co

6.3. Endress+Hauser AG

6.4. Gf Piping Systems Ltd

6.5. Hach

6.6. Halma plc (Sensorex)

6.7. Honeywell International Inc

6.8. Kobold Messring GmbH

6.9. Mettler Toledo

6.10. Presens Precision Sensing GmbH

6.11. Schneider Electric (Foxboro)

6.12. Sea-Bird Scientific

6.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

6.14. Xylem

6.15. Yokogawa Electric Corporation



7. Research Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology



