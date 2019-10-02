Global Phablets Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phablets market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.5 Billion Units, driven by a compounded growth of 18.1%. Phablets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.2 Billion Units by the year 2025, Phablets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 58.8 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 49.3 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Phablets will reach a market size of 115.7 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 384.6 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; HTC Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Kyocera Communications, Inc.; Lenovo Group Ltd.; LG Electronics, Inc.; OnePlus; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Xiaomi (Mi Global)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Phablets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Phablets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Phablets Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 3: United States Phablets Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Phablets: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Phablets Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Units for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 7: European Phablets Market Demand Scenario in Thousand
Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Phablets Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Phablets Market in France: Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Phablets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Phablets Market Growth Prospects in Thousand
Units for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Phablets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period
2018-2025
SPAIN
Table 13: Spanish Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
RUSSIA
Table 14: Russian Phablets Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 15: Rest of Europe Phablets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Phablets Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 18: Phablets Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
INDIA
Table 19: Indian Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 20: Phablets Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phablets: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the
Period 2018-2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 22: Latin American Phablets Market Trends by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
Table 23: Latin American Phablets Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 24: Argentinean Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Units: 2018-2025
BRAZIL
Table 25: Phablets Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
MEXICO
Table 26: Phablets Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 27: Rest of Latin America Phablets Market Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 28: The Middle East Phablets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: The Middle East Phablets Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 30: Iranian Market for Phablets: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
ISRAEL
Table 31: Israeli Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units: 2018-2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 32: Saudi Arabian Phablets Market Growth Prospects in
Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 33: Phablets Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the
Period 2018-2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 34: Phablets Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period
2018-2025
AFRICA
Table 35: African Phablets Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APPLE, INC.
ASUSTEK COMPUTER, INC.
HTC CORPORATION
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
KYOCERA COMMUNICATIONS
LENOVO GROUP LTD
LG ELECTRONICS, INC.
ONEPLUS
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
XIAOMI
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818206/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article