Global Phablets Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phablets market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.5 Billion Units, driven by a compounded growth of 18.1%. Phablets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.2 Billion Units by the year 2025, Phablets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 58.8 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 49.3 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Phablets will reach a market size of 115.7 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 384.6 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; HTC Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Kyocera Communications, Inc.; Lenovo Group Ltd.; LG Electronics, Inc.; OnePlus; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Xiaomi (Mi Global)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Phablets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Phablets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Phablets Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 3: United States Phablets Market Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Phablets: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Phablets Market Growth Prospects in Thousand

Units for the Period 2018-2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 7: European Phablets Market Demand Scenario in Thousand

Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: European Phablets Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 9: Phablets Market in France: Estimates and Projections

in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

GERMANY

Table 10: Phablets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

ITALY

Table 11: Italian Phablets Market Growth Prospects in Thousand

Units for the Period 2018-2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Phablets: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period

2018-2025

SPAIN

Table 13: Spanish Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

RUSSIA

Table 14: Russian Phablets Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 15: Rest of Europe Phablets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2018-2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 16: Asia-Pacific Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Asia-Pacific Phablets Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 18: Phablets Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

INDIA

Table 19: Indian Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 20: Phablets Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phablets: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the

Period 2018-2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 22: Latin American Phablets Market Trends by

Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2018-2025

Table 23: Latin American Phablets Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 24: Argentinean Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Units: 2018-2025

BRAZIL

Table 25: Phablets Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections

in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

MEXICO

Table 26: Phablets Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 27: Rest of Latin America Phablets Market Estimates and

Projections in Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 28: The Middle East Phablets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: The Middle East Phablets Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

IRAN

Table 30: Iranian Market for Phablets: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

ISRAEL

Table 31: Israeli Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Units: 2018-2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 32: Saudi Arabian Phablets Market Growth Prospects in

Thousand Units for the Period 2018-2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 33: Phablets Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the

Period 2018-2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 34: Phablets Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period

2018-2025

AFRICA

Table 35: African Phablets Market Estimates and Projections in

Thousand Units: 2018 to 2025



IV. COMPETITION



APPLE, INC.

ASUSTEK COMPUTER, INC.

HTC CORPORATION

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

KYOCERA COMMUNICATIONS

LENOVO GROUP LTD

LG ELECTRONICS, INC.

ONEPLUS

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

XIAOMI



V. CURATED RESEARCH

