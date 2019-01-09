Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market 2019-2023: Glaucoma Surgery Combined with Cataract Surgery Via Phacoemulsification to Gain Traction

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The phacoemulsification devices market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2023.

Glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification to gain traction in the market. Concomitant phacoemulsification and glaucoma surgery are together a viable treatment option for patients with both cataract and glaucoma. The minimally invasive glaucoma procedure combined with phacoemulsification results is faster visual rehabilitation and lowers the chances of intraocular pressure (IOP) spikes.

Market Overview



Technological advances in phacoemulsification



Many advances are taking place in cataract surgery. With the improvement in cataract surgeries, the results over the past few years has resulted in a positive impact. The most important change was marked by the introduction of phacoemulsification.



Lack of awareness and shortage of trained surgeons



There is a distinct lack of awareness about the importance of eye care across the globe, especially in emerging economies. Factors such as lack of skilled ophthalmologists and consumer knowledge about eye care limit the patient's accessibility to eye care in emerging markets.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Novartis and PhysIOL, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification and the technological advances in phacoemulsification, will provide considerable growth opportunities to phacoemulsification devices manufactures.



Bausch Health, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Johnson & Johnson, NIDEK, Novartis, and PhysIOL are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Phacoemulsification consumables

Phacoemulsification systems

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification

Increasing popularity of femtosecond laser as an alternative to phacoemulsification

Increasing medical tourism for low-cost cataract surgery

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bausch Health

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Johnson & Johnson

NIDEK

Novartis

PhysIOL

