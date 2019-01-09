Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market 2019-2023: Glaucoma Surgery Combined with Cataract Surgery Via Phacoemulsification to Gain Traction

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 09, 2019, 09:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The phacoemulsification devices market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2023.

Glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification to gain traction in the market. Concomitant phacoemulsification and glaucoma surgery are together a viable treatment option for patients with both cataract and glaucoma. The minimally invasive glaucoma procedure combined with phacoemulsification results is faster visual rehabilitation and lowers the chances of intraocular pressure (IOP) spikes.

Market Overview

Technological advances in phacoemulsification

Many advances are taking place in cataract surgery. With the improvement in cataract surgeries, the results over the past few years has resulted in a positive impact. The most important change was marked by the introduction of phacoemulsification.

Lack of awareness and shortage of trained surgeons

There is a distinct lack of awareness about the importance of eye care across the globe, especially in emerging economies. Factors such as lack of skilled ophthalmologists and consumer knowledge about eye care limit the patient's accessibility to eye care in emerging markets.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Novartis and PhysIOL, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification and the technological advances in phacoemulsification, will provide considerable growth opportunities to phacoemulsification devices manufactures.

Bausch Health, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Johnson & Johnson, NIDEK, Novartis, and PhysIOL are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • Phacoemulsification consumables
  • Phacoemulsification systems
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification
  • Increasing popularity of femtosecond laser as an alternative to phacoemulsification
  • Increasing medical tourism for low-cost cataract surgery

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bausch Health
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • NIDEK
  • Novartis
  • PhysIOL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ppbc4l/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Jan 09, 2019, 09:30 ET Global Hyperkalemia Drugs Market to 2023: Market will Grow at a...

Jan 09, 2019, 09:15 ET Global Automotive Transmission Housing Market 2019-2023 -...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market 2019-2023: Glaucoma Surgery Combined with Cataract Surgery Via Phacoemulsification to Gain Traction

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 09, 2019, 09:45 ET