Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market 2019-2023: Glaucoma Surgery Combined with Cataract Surgery Via Phacoemulsification to Gain Traction
Jan 09, 2019, 09:45 ET
The "Global Phacoemulsification Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The phacoemulsification devices market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2023.
Glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification to gain traction in the market. Concomitant phacoemulsification and glaucoma surgery are together a viable treatment option for patients with both cataract and glaucoma. The minimally invasive glaucoma procedure combined with phacoemulsification results is faster visual rehabilitation and lowers the chances of intraocular pressure (IOP) spikes.
Market Overview
Technological advances in phacoemulsification
Many advances are taking place in cataract surgery. With the improvement in cataract surgeries, the results over the past few years has resulted in a positive impact. The most important change was marked by the introduction of phacoemulsification.
Lack of awareness and shortage of trained surgeons
There is a distinct lack of awareness about the importance of eye care across the globe, especially in emerging economies. Factors such as lack of skilled ophthalmologists and consumer knowledge about eye care limit the patient's accessibility to eye care in emerging markets.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Novartis and PhysIOL, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the glaucoma surgery combined with cataract surgery via phacoemulsification and the technological advances in phacoemulsification, will provide considerable growth opportunities to phacoemulsification devices manufactures.
Bausch Health, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Johnson & Johnson, NIDEK, Novartis, and PhysIOL are some of the major companies covered in this report.
