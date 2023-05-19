Global Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Collaborative R&D Partnering Analysis Report 2023 with a Directory of Over 6,000 Deals Signed Since 2016

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Collaborative R&D Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Collaborative R&D Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to 6,000+ collaborative R&D deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.

This report provides details of the latest collaborative R&D deals announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date with the latest information, the report provides details of collaborative R&D deals from 2016 to 2023.

There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter collaborative R&D deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages.

Collaborative R&D is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to collaborate on the research and development and subsequently commercialize a compound, product or technology.

There are several forms of a collaborative R&D deal; A traditional collaborative R&D arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subscequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.

In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaborative R&D on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the collaborative R&D agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.

The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter collaborative R&D deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to commercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all collaborative R&D deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual collaborative R&D contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of collaborative R&D dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in collaborative R&D as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of collaborative R&D deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure collaborative R&D deals and multicomponent deals where collaborative R&D forms a part.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading collaborative R&D deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in collaborative R&D. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive review of collaborative R&D financials for deals announced since 2016, including headline value, upfront, milestone payments and royalty rates, providing both benchmark data and access to individual deal financials.

Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of collaborative R&D deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in collaborative R&D dealmaking since 2016.

Report scope

Global Collaborative R&D Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 includes:

Trends in collaborative R&D dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Analysis of collaborative R&D deal structure

Case studies of real-life collaborative R&D deals

Comprehensive listing of over 6,000 collaborative R&D deals since 2016

Access to collaborative R&D contract documents

Key financial benchmarks for headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates

The leading collaborative R&D deals by value since 2016

Most active collaborative R&D dealmakers since 2016

The leading collaborative R&D partnering resources

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

