Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Joint Venture Partnering Directory 2012-2018

The Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2012-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the joint venture deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.

This report provides details of the latest joint venture agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date, the report provides details of joint venture agreements from 2012.

There is an increasing willingness for parties to enter joint venture deals; such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big product win, whereas traditional licensing deals forfeit upside for near term upfront, milestone and royalty payments.

Joint venture partnering allow the parties to securitize value and reduce risk, but keep a part of the potential upside should the product reach the market. Event if the licensor does not commercialize the project they can either sell those rights to the licensee partner or another partner for an amount higher than would have been achieved at an earlier stage licensing deal.

Another reason for joint venture deals is the joint origin of a project. Drug development projects often require various scientific and technological novelties that stem from different companies. If both companies contributed to the origination of the project, then both have from the beginning a stake in the project.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals announced since 2012 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual joint venture contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The appendices to the report includes a comprehensive listing of all Joint venture deals announced since 2012. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area and industry type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Joint venture dealmaking since 2012.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about Joint venture alliances.

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of joint venture partnering deal trends since 2012

Analysis of the structure of joint venture agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals since 2012, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual joint venture contracts entered into by the world's life science companies

Insight into the terms included in a joint venture agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2012-2018 includes:

Trends in joint venture dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of joint venture deal structure

Case studies of real-life joint venture deals

Comprehensive listing of joint venture deals since 2012

Access to joint venture contract documents

The leading joint venture deals by value since 2012

Most active joint venture dealmakers since 2012

The leading joint venture partnering resources

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record and where available, contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in joint venture partnerships



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of joint venture deals

2.3. Success factors for joint venture partnerships

2.4. When joint venture partnerships can be useful

2.5. Attributes of joint venture partnerships

2.6. Aligning partners to make the joint venture work

2.7. Trends in joint venture partnerships since 2012

2.7.1. Joint venture dealmaking by year, 2012 to 2018

2.7.2. Joint venture dealmaking by stage of development 2012 to 2018

2.7.3. Joint venture dealmaking by industry sector 2012 to 2018

2.7.4. Joint venture dealmaking by therapy area, 2012 to 2018

2.7.5. Joint venture dealmaking by technology type, 2012 to 2018

2.7.6. Joint venture dealmaking by most active company, 2012 to 2018

2.8. The future of joint venture partnerships



Chapter 3 - Overview of joint venture deal structure



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Joint venture agreement structure

3.3. Example joint venture agreements

3.3.1. Case study 1: Agila Specialties - Pfenex

3.3.2. Case study 2: Dance Biopharm - Harmony Asset



Chapter 4 - Leading joint venture deals



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top joint venture deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 50 most active active joint venture dealmakers



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 50 most active joint venture dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Joint venture deals including contracts directory



6.1. Introduction

6.2. Joint venture deals with contracts 2012 to 2018



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Joint venture dealmaking by companies A-Z

Appendix 2 - Joint venture dealmaking by industry sector

Appendix 3 - Joint venture dealmaking by stage of development

Appendix 4 - Joint venture dealmaking by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Joint venture dealmaking by technology type

Appendix 6 - Joint venture references

Appendix 7 - Resources

Appendix 8 - Deal type definitions



