Global Pharma E-Commerce Market Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2023 and 2024-2030: Topical Medicines Dominate, Harnessing Integration Across the Pharma Value Chain

The global pharma e-commerce market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030

The future of the global pharma e-commerce market looks promising with opportunities in the vaccines, specialty care, and topical medicines markets. The major drivers for this market are technological progress, shifts in customer behavior, and the desire for convenient healthcare solutions and growing use of electronic prescriptions in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies pharma e-commerce companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pharma e-commerce companies profiled in this report include-

Pharma E-Commerce Market Insights

Over-the-counter is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to over-the-counter products available on e-commerce platforms primarily target individual consumers seeking convenient access to medicines, nutritional supplements, and personal hygiene items.

Tropical medicines will remain the largest segment due to online pharmacies offer a diverse range of topical medications addressing various diseases and needs, including products for managing skin disorders and alleviating discomfort.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to ongoing innovations, extensive production, a sizable customer base, and increased foreign investments in nations like China , India , Japan , Vietnam , and South Korea .

Features of the Global Pharma E-Commerce Market

Market Size Estimates: Pharma e-commerce market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Pharma e-commerce market size by various segments, such as by product type, therapeutic areas, type, channel type, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Pharma e-commerce market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, therapeutic areas, type, channel type, and regions for the pharma e-commerce market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the pharma e-commerce market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Pharma E-Commerce Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Pharma E-Commerce Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Pharma E-Commerce Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Vaccines

3.3.2: Specialty Care

3.3.3: Topical Medicines

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Pharma E-Commerce Market by Therapeutic Areas

3.4.1: Diabetes

3.4.2: Immune-System Diseases

3.4.3: Cardiovascular Diseases

3.4.4: Neurodegenerative Diseases

3.4.5: Cancer

3.4.6: HIV/AIDS

3.4.7: Others

3.5: Global Pharma E-Commerce Market by Type

3.5.1: Prescription Medicine

3.5.2: Over-the-Counter

3.6: Global Pharma E-Commerce Market by Channel Type

3.6.1: B2B

3.6.2: B2B2B

3.6.3: B2B2C

3.6.4: B2C



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Pharma E-Commerce Market by Region

4.2: North American Pharma E-Commerce Market

4.2.2: North American Pharma E-Commerce Market by Type: Prescription Medicine and Over-the-Counter

4.3: European Pharma E-Commerce Market

4.3.1: European Pharma E-Commerce Market by Product Type: Vaccines, Specialty Care, Topical Medicines, and Others

4.3.2: European Pharma E-Commerce Market by Type: Prescription Medicine and Over-the-Counter

4.4: APAC Pharma E-Commerce Market

4.4.1: APAC Pharma E-Commerce Market by Product Type: Vaccines, Specialty Care, Topical Medicines, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Pharma E-Commerce Market by Type: Prescription Medicine and Over-the-Counter

4.5: ROW Pharma E-Commerce Market

4.5.1: ROW Pharma E-Commerce Market by Product Type: Vaccines, Specialty Care, Topical Medicines, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Pharma E-Commerce Market by Type: Prescription Medicine and Over-the-Counter



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pharma E-Commerce Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pharma E-Commerce Market by Therapeutic Areas

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pharma E-Commerce Market by Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pharma E-Commerce Market by Channel Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Pharma E-Commerce Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Pharma E-Commerce Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Pharma E-Commerce Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Pharma E-Commerce Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Amazon

7.2: Apotek

7.3: CVS Health

7.4: DocMorris

7.5: Express Scripts

7.6: Giant Eagle

7.7: L Rowland & Co

7.8: McKesson

7.9: Netmeds Marketplace

7.10: Optum

