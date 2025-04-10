Global Pharma Organization Implements Advanced Signals as Part of LifeSphere Safety Platform

BOSTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an innovative technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced that another top-tier pharmaceutical company has chosen LifeSphere Advanced Signals , a cutting-edge pharmacovigilance solution that leverages automation and AI-driven insights to streamline signal detection and management.

This implementation marks a significant milestone -the customer represents ArisGlobal's largest and highest-volume deployment of LifeSphere Advanced Signals to date. The project underscores ArisGlobal's position as the partner of choice for safety modernization and highlights growing industry momentum toward intelligent signal automation and analytics.

LifeSphere Advanced Signals, powered by NavaX, delivers measurable impact, including:

80% Faster Signal Assessment – Enable physicians to assess signals significantly faster compared to traditional manual methods.



– Enable physicians to assess signals significantly faster compared to traditional manual methods. 40-50% Reduced False Positives – Leverage fine-grain signal detection methods and advanced analytics to enhance accuracy and efficiency.



– Leverage fine-grain signal detection methods and advanced analytics to enhance accuracy and efficiency. Ecosystem Harmonization – Reduce IT overhead and complexity with seamless integration with LifeSphere Safety and other third-party systems.



– Reduce IT overhead and complexity with seamless integration with LifeSphere Safety and other third-party systems. Enhanced Patient Safety – Drive better patient outcomes with accelerated access to insights that can help you proactively prevent potential risks before they arise.

By integrating LifeSphere Advanced Signals into their global safety ecosystem, this leading organization is better positioned to drive faster and more precise signaling, improve patient safety, and streamline pharmacovigilance workflows.

"We continue to see life sciences organizations prioritizing advanced signal detection as a critical component of their safety strategies," said Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D at ArisGlobal. "By integrating LifeSphere Advanced Signals, our customers are transforming pharmacovigilance by enabling earlier detection of safety issues, accelerating decision-making, and supporting more targeted risk management strategies. By leveraging intelligent automation and real-time data insights, we're not just improving regulatory compliance—we're proactively protecting patients and building greater trust in the safety of medicines worldwide."

ArisGlobal remains committed to advancing pharmacovigilance through AI-driven innovations, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of modern drug safety management.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming how today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

