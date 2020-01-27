Global Pharma Supply Chain & Security Summit, 2020: Supply-chain, Drug Serialization & Anti-Counterfeiting (London, United Kingdom - April 1-2, 2020)

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2020 will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas. The conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference, you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.



Pharmaceutical companies have to resist the challenges looming from supply chain security lapses to avoid infiltration of counterfeit, diverted, and adulterated drugs entering into the supply chain. Apart from having an end to end visibility and traceability within the supply chain, effective serialization programs will be a key differentiator and will be a competitive advantage for the pharmaceutical companies.

Drug counterfeiting which is not only a global public health risk but also harms the quality of the product, the integrity of the brand, the economy and even national security. Revenues from the pharma and bio-pharma counterfeit market are estimated to be more than $200 billion. Aligning your anti-counterfeiting strategy with the corporate supply chain strategy should plot a roadmap for implementing anti-counterfeiting measures.



Both industry and governments across the world recognising the importance of implementing product serialization, it becomes obligatory for all entities within the supply chain to comply with federal or state legislation pertaining to the locations in which they operate.



Initiatives focusing on supply chain monitoring, such as mass serialisation, track and trace or hologram tagging, had mixed outcomes, as counterfeiters are agile and have found ways to bypass the steps quickly. Pharmaceutical companies and regulators are still developing techniques to stop them by creating an intelligence-led brand protection strategy. This also reveals numerous gaps in the governmental and industry efforts to safeguard global pharmaceutical and biotech supplies.



Key Highlights

Streamlining your supply chain

End to End supply chain

Designing an optimal supply chain network

Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy

Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain

Smart Packaging, Labelling, Artwork, Warehouse & Logistics

Serialization Data and Analytics-driven approach to increase supply chain agility

Adoption of Blockchain in pharma supply chain

Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity

Global enterprise-level solutions for anti-counterfeiting

Tackling pharmaceutical crime - initiatives at multinational, EU and national level

IP and regulatory enforcement

Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting

Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations

Strategies for public awareness and patient protection

Best practices to protect your brand

The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters - How to overcome the situation?

Effective Authentication Technologies

Best selection of tamper-evident features

Developing an RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety

The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Blockchain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?

Agenda



Day One:



08:30 - Registration & Refreshments



09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks



Supply Chain Management & Security



09:30 - Industry 4.0 adoption within Johnson & Johnson and strategic adoption of new technologies in supply chain



10:00 - Better Insights, Security and Efficiency throughout the supply chain

How to effectively manage your supply chain?

Bespoke Business Models based on the current trends

Providing access to real-time information

Using IT to overcome the blind spots

Establishing a cross functional team

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking



10:50 - Designing an optimal supply chain network - Determine the right structure for your supply chain

Holistic end-to-end supply chain assessment considering internal and external perspectives

Adapting to changes in demand patterns, business environment

Streamlining your supply chain

Serialization and Track & Trace



11:20 - Teva Case Study - Implementing Well-organized, Adaptable and Effective End to End system

Highlighting serialization is business critical and planning early

Serialization preparation, challenges and trade partner readiness

IT as a major enabler in serialization

Effective and efficient project management

11:50 - Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility - A digital approach to the supply chain

Stock based model to real time model

Monitoring transportation and warehousing activities

Big data solutions that support integrated business planning

Cloud-based technology complement big data solutions in monitoring and improving supply chain processes

How digitization makes the supply chain more agile, efficient and customer-focused?

12:20 - Networking & Luncheon



13:00 - Optimizing Traceability and Tracking to combat counterfeiting

How will the pharmaceutical industry be benefited from traceability?

Drivers for global traceability

A Long term Cost-Effective Serialisation And Traceability Strategies

Benefits Beyond Serialization and Traceability Compliance

Packaging & Labelling



13:30 - The rising demand for Anti-counterfeit packaging - An increase in the trade among developed and developing countries

Current trends in the packaging market and strategies adopted by key players

Tamper Evident features in Packaging

Ensuring the packages comply with the new regulations and standards

Support from contract service providers, suppliers and others

Strategies currently employed by companies and countries that are ahead in curbing counterfeit medicines

Contract Packaging Market Trends

14:00 - Sustainable packaging digitization and its opportunities for a sound anti-counterfeiting strategy

How to use digital technology to improve your anti-counterfeiting strategy

What makes an AC Strategy sound

Sustainability and digitization are not contradictory

14:30 - Improve efficiencies in Artwork & labelling to implementation

Entry level to high-end security features - What level of security do we want to build in our packaging design?

Bespoke components into a label

Overt, covert or forensic solutions

Anti-tamper and brand protection features

15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee



De-Risking Supply Chain



15:30 - Developing a Risk Management Plan for your supply chain

Data collection and analysis of risk factors

Minimising the risk using a risk minimisation plan

Data driven approach to your supply chain risk management

Responsive and demand driven supply chain

Increased visibility and control

Cyber risks in supply chain

16:00 - Streamlining serialization implementations with your CMOs

Develop an appropriate strategy and implementation plan

Risks & Opportunities

Build in your aggregation strategy

16:30 - Panel Discussion: Pharma Supply Chain - Current trends, opportunities and challenges for better visibility and security



17:10 - Chairperson's closing remarks



18:00 - Networking Drinks Session



Day Two:



08:30 - Registration & Refreshments



09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks



Anti-Counterfeiting & Brand Protection



09:30 - Tracking the magnitude of the counterfeit problem: A global perspective

The common Anti-counterfeiting strategies in EU, US and the rest of the world to handle the counterfeit medicines

Identification of countries severely affected by the counterfeit medicines

The challenges of combating counterfeit medicines in most affected countries

The loopholes in various legislations encouraging the grey market to thrive

10:00 - Combating the Counterfeit Culture and the way to go for optimal brand protection

Develop a strategy protecting the patient safety, brand reputation, intellectual property rights and revenue

Guidelines to prevent counterfeit from entering the supply chain

Monitoring the complex counterfeiters threatening enforcement efforts

Create a team which has experts from Law enforcement, supply chain, packaging technology and legal

Develop best practices for counterfeit detection, prevention and deterrence

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion



Regulatory, Compliance and IP



10:50 - Decoding Serialization Regulations - DSCSA, EU FMD and other Global Regulations?

How to define and successfully implement your strategy for global regulatory compliance?

Identifying and Implementing the new traceability and interoperability capabilities Aligning with global standards

11:20 - Risk Takers vs. Resilience MakersYou do have a choice

Reduce supply chain losses, improve brand protection, enhance customer loyalty, improve employee safety, optimise supply chain efficiency, and connect with government ministries, regulatory bodies and law enforcement.

11:50 - Advancement in IP enforcement in Europe and what's next?

New EU initiatives to counter growing IPR infringement and counterfeits

Reducing Intellectual Property Crime through Effective Partnerships

Intellectual property rights (IPR) laid down by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)

Brexit: English Intellectual Property law implications

12:20 - Networking & Luncheon



Pharmacists, Public and Online Market Place



13:20 - Role of Pharmacist's in preventing counterfeit drugs

Ensuring safety, efficacy, quality of the drug imported

Good pharmacy practice guidelines

Usage of sophisticated tools to avoid counterfeiting

Work with the pharmaceutical industry, distributors, and the regulatory bodies to close gaps in the supply chain

14:00 - Cyber-security and anti-counterfeit programs: Detecting counterfeit sales and managing data for success



14:30 - Sensitizing the public about the counterfeit Pharma products to curb the sale of Counterfeits

Educating the public on the harmful nature of counterfeit medicines and how to identify and avoid them

The use of social media as a tool to reach

Organizing workshops & seminars to showcase real case examples

15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee



Blockchain & Next Gen Technologies



15:20 - Case Study - Blockchain opportunities in the pharma supply chain and for detecting falsified drugs

Enable quality control throughout the supply chain

Added security from cyber threats

Single use system for all stakeholders

Tracking the movement of drugs throughout the supply chain

Incorporating blockchain into its serialization and traceability

15:50 - Building a smarter Supply chain - Power of AI and Blockchain

Increase visibility across systems and data sources

increased collaboration, gain efficiencies and reduce costs

Proactively predict and mitigate disruptions

16:20 - Panel discussion: Anti-counterfeiting and supply chain security - A future-proof system to battle counterfeiting

How will the future technologies be used in the supply chain: IoT, Analytics, Blockchain, AI and others?

Product identification and traceability solutions which can adapt to market changes and comply with serialization regulations in different countries

Building interconnectivity across the supply chain

Planning and executing a sustainable strategy for cost-effective implementation and driving ROI

17:00 - Chairperson's closing remarks

