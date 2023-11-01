Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Soars to $1.2 Billion in 2022, Eyes $2.3 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market achieved significant growth, reaching a substantial US$1.2 billion in 2022. Industry analysts anticipate even more promising prospects, with the market expected to ascend to US$2.3 billion by 2028. This trajectory reflects an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing revolutionizes medication production by enhancing the quality and consistency of novel drugs and vaccines, all while requiring minimal capital investments. Unlike batch processing, this method operates continuously, facilitating scalability, increasing control, automating processes, and eliminating physical intervention.

Furthermore, pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing reduces medication formulation time, minimizes the risk of human errors, ensures monitoring of production processes, and enhances product quality to align with regulatory guidelines. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) widely adopt this approach for developing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and medicines. It is available in integrated, semi-continuous, and control types.

Key Trends in the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market:

The surging demand for cost-effective and efficient medicine production systems, particularly for biologics, is a primary driver of market growth. This is attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and drug shortages on a global scale. Additionally, heightened health concerns, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have incentivized pharmaceutical companies to employ continuous manufacturing techniques for producing novel vaccines, further propelling market expansion.

Technological advancements, such as increased automation and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, improvements in the pharmaceutical sector, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and increased awareness of FDA-approved medicines are fostering a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Therapeutics Type:

Large Molecules

Small Molecules

Breakup by Formulation:

Solid Formulation

Liquid and Semi-solid Formulation

Breakup by Application:

Final Drug Product Manufacturing

API Manufacturing

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the industry include Baker Perkins, Coperion GmbH (Hillenbrand Inc.), Eli Lilly and Company, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Glatt GmbH, Korsch AG, Novartis AG, Siemens, SK biotek, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Viatris Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the size of the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market? What is the projected growth rate of the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market during 2023-2028? What are the key drivers propelling the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market? How is the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market segmented by therapeutics type? How is the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market segmented by formulation? How is the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market segmented by application? How is the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market segmented by end user? What are the key regions in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market? Who are the major players/companies in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s63edc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets