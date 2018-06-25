Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in US$ Thousand by the following Dosage Forms: Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Aenova Group

- Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

- Albany Molecular Research Inc.

- Alcami Corporation

- Baxter International, Inc.



PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MCP-1535 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - A Prelude

Current & Future Market Outlook

Sizing the Market

West Leads in PCM Services

Solid Dosage Remains Popular Among CMOs

Injectable-Dose Formulations to Spearhead Growth of the PCM Market

Opportunities Rife for PCM Growth

Key Market Drivers

Major Changes Imperative to Capitalize on Brighter Future Prospects



2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Face of the CMO Industry

Relevance of CMOs Increases in the Modern Pharma Industry

Patent Expiries Augur Good Tidings for the PCM Market

PCMs Gear Up to Tap Booming Biologics Market

Biotechnology Start-Ups Spur Demand for Contract Manufacturing

Service Differentiation - The Key to Future Success in Solid Dosage Formulations Manufacturing

Strong Growth in Injectables Market to Resonate in Contract Manufacturing

Developed Markets Dominate Sterile Injectables Contract Manufacturing Market

PCM Market for Vaccines Yet to Take Off

PCM Industry Gravitates Eastward, and Subsequently Leads to Near-Shoring

Smaller Production Batches are Here to Stay; Compel Facility Efficiency Improvements

Upstream Movement Becomes a Compulsion for Many

Need to Focus on Better Customer Services Emerges

Rising Drug Complexity Presses for Specialized Expertise

Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technologies to Radicalize PCM Environment

RABS technology

Quality by Design

Track & Trace Techniques

Disposable Processing Techniques

Upstream & Downstream Processes

Process Analytical Technology

Near Infrared Spectroscopy

Perfusion Technology Takes Center-stage as Quality and Cost Concerns Rise

Downstream Processes Get a Lift as CMOs Seek Ways to Improve Capacity

Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Surges Ahead

Cost and Risk Containment Objectives Spur Outsourcing of Biopharma Production

Contract Manufacturing of ADCs Continues to Rise

Competition to Surge in Biological Contract Manufacturing Market

CMOs Gear Up for Capacity Expansions to Address Growing Demand from Biopharma

Ballooning Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Table 1: Top 25 Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population: 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population Boosts Opportunities for PCM

Table 2: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Comparison of Aging Population by Country (1980, 2015 & 2050): Percentage Share of Population Aged Above-65 Years of the Overall Population for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2015E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Spur Demand for Contract Manufacturing of Generics

Table 5: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surge in Generic Drugs to Benefit Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers

Table 7: Worldwide Annual Spending on Drugs by Category (2011 & 2015): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Insourcing of Manufacturing Operations - An Emerging Threat to PCM

Vendor Switching- A Growing Concern for PCMs

New Challenges Threaten Prospects for CMOs

New Distribution Regulations Incites Changes in Operations



3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PCM - A Highly Fragmented Industry Undergoing Consolidation

Table 8: Leading Players in the Global Finished Dose Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Aenova, Baxter, Catalent, Famar, Fareva, LTS Lohmann, Nipro, Patheon/DPx, Pfizer/Hospira, Vetter and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Worldwide Injectables Contract Manufacturing Market by Leading Players (2013): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baxter, Hospira, Vetter and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PCMs Battle Fierce Competition and Commoditization

Consolidation Wave Hits the Market

Select Key CMO Mergers and Acquisitions: 2014-2016

Changing Focus on M&A Activity

Investments Rise as CMOs Respond to Changing Market Needs

Capacity Expansions Become Popular Options for Building Integrated Service Offerings

Competition Heats Up in Injectables Market, PCMs Expand Capabilities and Service Offerings

Increased Regulator Scrutiny: A Cause of Concern for the Emerging Market PCMs



4. SERVICE OVERVIEW



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

KDPharma to Merge with Marine Ingredients

Suanfarma Acquires Stake in Idifarma

Recipharm Inks Long-Term Commercial Manufacturing Contract with Tillots

Propanc Inks Contract Manufacturing Deal with AmatsiQBiologicals

BioTechnique Commences Vaccine Manufacturing under Partnership with NPO

Piramal Pharma Solutions Acquires Ash Stevens

Saneca Sells Registration Dossiers for 20 Products to Xantis, Retains Manufacturing Rights

Evonik Takes Over Transferra

Famar to Acquire Roches Leganes Site

Mylan Acquires Part Business of Renaissance

Averica and Dalton Pharma Ink Preferred Provider Agreement

AGC Asahi Glass Takes Over Biomeva

BioDuro and Formex Merge

Frontida Acquires Sun Pharmas US Manufacturing Facilities

Recipharm Inks Agreement to Take Over CDMO from Kemwell

Generic Specialties Takes Over Axcellerate Pharma

Pfizer Establishes Pfizer CentreOne Specialty CMO

Caisson Biotech Inks Manufacturing Agreement with CordenPharma

Brammer and Florida Biologix Merge

AAIPharma and Cambridge Major Laboratories Merge to form Alcami

Recipharm to Acquire Mitim

TxCell Signs CMO Deal with MaSTherCell

Boehringer Ingelheim to Commence First Biopharma CMO Pilot Project in China

Enteris Commences Contract Manufacturing Service at its Facility

Capsugel Takes Over Powdersize and Xcelience

Synerlab Acquires Alcala Farma

Recipharm Inks Deal to Take Over Majority Stake in Nitin Lifesciences

Pfizer Acquires Hospira

Avista Pharma Takes Over Scynexis CMO and Animal Health Businesses

Lonza and Nikon Team Up for New Contract Manufacturing Facility

Piramal Acquires Coldstream

SK Capital Takes Over Halo Pharmaceutical

FUJIFILM Acquires Kalon Biotherapeutics

Bayer Selects Cardinal Health as Contract Manufacturer for Xofigo

Recipharm Takes Over Manufacturing Facility and Contracts from Flamel

Baring to Acquire Bushu Pharmaceuticals

Recipharm Takes Over Lusomedicameta

Strides Arcolab and Shasun to Merge

Kinex Pharmaceuticals Acquires QuaDPharma

Patheon Acquires Gallus BioPharmaceuticals

Packaging Coordinators Takes Over Penn Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Takes Over Pharmalucence

AMRI Acquires Oso Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing

Carlyle Group Takes Over Sunsho Pharmaceutical

AMRI Acquires Cedarburg

Par Pharmaceutical to Take Over JHP

JLL Partners and Royal DSM Merger Businesses to form DPx

Meiji Holdings Buys Medreich Lifecare Limited

Emilia Group Takes Over Pharma Pac LLC

Emergent BioSolutions Takes Over Cangene Corporation



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aenova Group (Germany)

Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. (USA)

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (USA)

Alcami Corporation (USA)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Cobra Biologics Holding AB (Sweden)

CordenPharma International (Germany)

Dishman Group (India)

DPx Holdings B.V. (USA)

Fareva Group (Luxembourg)

Famar Health Care Services (Greece)

Hospira, Inc. (USA)

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India)

Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG (Germany)

NextPharma Technologies Holding Ltd. (UK)

Nipro Pharma Corporation (Japan)

Recipharm AB (Sweden)

Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Injectables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Injectables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Injectables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

US PCM Market Overview

Domestic Contract Manufacturing Market Sees New Vigor

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: The US Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: The US 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Canadian Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Nipro Pharma Corporation - A Key Japanese Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Japanese Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Injectables Segment Offers Promising Potential

Mammalian Cell Technology Dominates PCM Market

Competitive Scenario

Overview of Select Markets

Germany

Russia

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: European Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: French Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: French 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: German Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: German 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Italian Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: UK 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Spanish Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Rest of European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Rest of European Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Favorable Government Policies Transform China and India into PCM Hubs

Competitive Scenario

Overview of Select Key Markets

India

China

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 125) The United States (54) Canada (2) Japan (7) Europe (40) - France (6) - Germany (10) - The United Kingdom (7) - Italy (3) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (1)

