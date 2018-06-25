Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing in US$ Thousand by the following Dosage Forms: Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443575
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 112 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Aenova Group
- Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.
- Albany Molecular Research Inc.
- Alcami Corporation
- Baxter International, Inc.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443575
PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MCP-1535 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - A Prelude
Current & Future Market Outlook
Sizing the Market
West Leads in PCM Services
Solid Dosage Remains Popular Among CMOs
Injectable-Dose Formulations to Spearhead Growth of the PCM Market
Opportunities Rife for PCM Growth
Key Market Drivers
Major Changes Imperative to Capitalize on Brighter Future Prospects
2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Face of the CMO Industry
Relevance of CMOs Increases in the Modern Pharma Industry
Patent Expiries Augur Good Tidings for the PCM Market
PCMs Gear Up to Tap Booming Biologics Market
Biotechnology Start-Ups Spur Demand for Contract Manufacturing
Service Differentiation - The Key to Future Success in Solid Dosage Formulations Manufacturing
Strong Growth in Injectables Market to Resonate in Contract Manufacturing
Developed Markets Dominate Sterile Injectables Contract Manufacturing Market
PCM Market for Vaccines Yet to Take Off
PCM Industry Gravitates Eastward, and Subsequently Leads to Near-Shoring
Smaller Production Batches are Here to Stay; Compel Facility Efficiency Improvements
Upstream Movement Becomes a Compulsion for Many
Need to Focus on Better Customer Services Emerges
Rising Drug Complexity Presses for Specialized Expertise
Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technologies to Radicalize PCM Environment
RABS technology
Quality by Design
Track & Trace Techniques
Disposable Processing Techniques
Upstream & Downstream Processes
Process Analytical Technology
Near Infrared Spectroscopy
Perfusion Technology Takes Center-stage as Quality and Cost Concerns Rise
Downstream Processes Get a Lift as CMOs Seek Ways to Improve Capacity
Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Surges Ahead
Cost and Risk Containment Objectives Spur Outsourcing of Biopharma Production
Contract Manufacturing of ADCs Continues to Rise
Competition to Surge in Biological Contract Manufacturing Market
CMOs Gear Up for Capacity Expansions to Address Growing Demand from Biopharma
Ballooning Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Table 1: Top 25 Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population: 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population Boosts Opportunities for PCM
Table 2: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Comparison of Aging Population by Country (1980, 2015 & 2050): Percentage Share of Population Aged Above-65 Years of the Overall Population for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2015E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Spur Demand for Contract Manufacturing of Generics
Table 5: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surge in Generic Drugs to Benefit Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers
Table 7: Worldwide Annual Spending on Drugs by Category (2011 & 2015): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Insourcing of Manufacturing Operations - An Emerging Threat to PCM
Vendor Switching- A Growing Concern for PCMs
New Challenges Threaten Prospects for CMOs
New Distribution Regulations Incites Changes in Operations
3. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PCM - A Highly Fragmented Industry Undergoing Consolidation
Table 8: Leading Players in the Global Finished Dose Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Aenova, Baxter, Catalent, Famar, Fareva, LTS Lohmann, Nipro, Patheon/DPx, Pfizer/Hospira, Vetter and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Worldwide Injectables Contract Manufacturing Market by Leading Players (2013): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baxter, Hospira, Vetter and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
PCMs Battle Fierce Competition and Commoditization
Consolidation Wave Hits the Market
Select Key CMO Mergers and Acquisitions: 2014-2016
Changing Focus on M&A Activity
Investments Rise as CMOs Respond to Changing Market Needs
Capacity Expansions Become Popular Options for Building Integrated Service Offerings
Competition Heats Up in Injectables Market, PCMs Expand Capabilities and Service Offerings
Increased Regulator Scrutiny: A Cause of Concern for the Emerging Market PCMs
4. SERVICE OVERVIEW
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
KDPharma to Merge with Marine Ingredients
Suanfarma Acquires Stake in Idifarma
Recipharm Inks Long-Term Commercial Manufacturing Contract with Tillots
Propanc Inks Contract Manufacturing Deal with AmatsiQBiologicals
BioTechnique Commences Vaccine Manufacturing under Partnership with NPO
Piramal Pharma Solutions Acquires Ash Stevens
Saneca Sells Registration Dossiers for 20 Products to Xantis, Retains Manufacturing Rights
Evonik Takes Over Transferra
Famar to Acquire Roches Leganes Site
Mylan Acquires Part Business of Renaissance
Averica and Dalton Pharma Ink Preferred Provider Agreement
AGC Asahi Glass Takes Over Biomeva
BioDuro and Formex Merge
Frontida Acquires Sun Pharmas US Manufacturing Facilities
Recipharm Inks Agreement to Take Over CDMO from Kemwell
Generic Specialties Takes Over Axcellerate Pharma
Pfizer Establishes Pfizer CentreOne Specialty CMO
Caisson Biotech Inks Manufacturing Agreement with CordenPharma
Brammer and Florida Biologix Merge
AAIPharma and Cambridge Major Laboratories Merge to form Alcami
Recipharm to Acquire Mitim
TxCell Signs CMO Deal with MaSTherCell
Boehringer Ingelheim to Commence First Biopharma CMO Pilot Project in China
Enteris Commences Contract Manufacturing Service at its Facility
Capsugel Takes Over Powdersize and Xcelience
Synerlab Acquires Alcala Farma
Recipharm Inks Deal to Take Over Majority Stake in Nitin Lifesciences
Pfizer Acquires Hospira
Avista Pharma Takes Over Scynexis CMO and Animal Health Businesses
Lonza and Nikon Team Up for New Contract Manufacturing Facility
Piramal Acquires Coldstream
SK Capital Takes Over Halo Pharmaceutical
FUJIFILM Acquires Kalon Biotherapeutics
Bayer Selects Cardinal Health as Contract Manufacturer for Xofigo
Recipharm Takes Over Manufacturing Facility and Contracts from Flamel
Baring to Acquire Bushu Pharmaceuticals
Recipharm Takes Over Lusomedicameta
Strides Arcolab and Shasun to Merge
Kinex Pharmaceuticals Acquires QuaDPharma
Patheon Acquires Gallus BioPharmaceuticals
Packaging Coordinators Takes Over Penn Pharma
Sun Pharmaceutical Takes Over Pharmalucence
AMRI Acquires Oso Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing
Carlyle Group Takes Over Sunsho Pharmaceutical
AMRI Acquires Cedarburg
Par Pharmaceutical to Take Over JHP
JLL Partners and Royal DSM Merger Businesses to form DPx
Meiji Holdings Buys Medreich Lifecare Limited
Emilia Group Takes Over Pharma Pac LLC
Emergent BioSolutions Takes Over Cangene Corporation
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aenova Group (Germany)
Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. (USA)
Albany Molecular Research Inc. (USA)
Alcami Corporation (USA)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)
Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Cobra Biologics Holding AB (Sweden)
CordenPharma International (Germany)
Dishman Group (India)
DPx Holdings B.V. (USA)
Fareva Group (Luxembourg)
Famar Health Care Services (Greece)
Hospira, Inc. (USA)
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India)
Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG (Germany)
NextPharma Technologies Holding Ltd. (UK)
Nipro Pharma Corporation (Japan)
Recipharm AB (Sweden)
Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Injectables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Injectables by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Injectables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing of Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
US PCM Market Overview
Domestic Contract Manufacturing Market Sees New Vigor
Competitive Landscape
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: The US Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: The US 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Canadian Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Nipro Pharma Corporation - A Key Japanese Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Japanese Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Injectables Segment Offers Promising Potential
Mammalian Cell Technology Dominates PCM Market
Competitive Scenario
Overview of Select Markets
Germany
Russia
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: European Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: European Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: French Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: French 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: German Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: German 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Italian Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: UK 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Spanish Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Rest of European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Rest of European Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Favorable Government Policies Transform China and India into PCM Hubs
Competitive Scenario
Overview of Select Key Markets
India
China
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing by Dosage Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Injectables, Solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid & Semi-solid Dosage Forms for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 125) The United States (54) Canada (2) Japan (7) Europe (40) - France (6) - Germany (10) - The United Kingdom (7) - Italy (3) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (1)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443575
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-industry-300671573.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article