Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027: Increased Trend of Outsourcing / High Uptake of Small Molecules Across Diverse Therapeutics / Patent Expiration of Small Molecules Drugs

The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market is expected to reach $120,124.7 million by 2027 growing at a high single digit CAGR.

Increased trend of outsourcing, high uptake of small molecules drugs across diverse therapeutics, patent expiration of small molecules, advanced technologies in API and FDF manufacturing, increasing deals and investments, increased demand for generic injectables, increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in geriatric population are some of the factors driving the market growth.

However, contamination of pharmaceutical products (API and FDF), pricing pressure for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, requirement of highly skilled technicians, increasing biologics approvals and adoption in disease management, stringent regulatory policies, and environmental concerns are some of the factors that are hindering pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market growth. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing global market is mainly segmented based on product, phase, application, and geography.

Globally Pharmaceutical markets are showing rapid growth and in coming years expected to evolve further in the field of research and development, manufacturing, and formulation due to rise in population, increase in chronic diseases like infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular disorders, rising healthcare expenditures, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasing their dependence on contract manufacturing organizations due to lack of well-equipped manufacturing facilities, advanced technologies, high containment capabilities or though they have the facilities, due to insufficient time and to have backup manufacturing, pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing.

This trend is favoring contract manufacturing service providers and is expected to increase the share in the pharmaceutical manufacturing market. Contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services are mainly focused on the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Scope of the Report

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increased Trend of Outsourcing

3.3.1.2 High Uptake of Small Molecules Across Diverse Therapeutics

3.3.1.3 Patent Expiration of Small Molecules Drugs

3.3.1.4 Advanced Technologies in API and FDF Manufacturing

3.3.1.5 Increasing Deals and Investments

3.3.1.6 Generics Drive Injectable Market Opportunity

3.3.1.7 Increasing Chronic Diseases

3.3.1.8 Increase in Geriatric Population

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Contamination in the Manufacturing Process (API and FDF)

3.3.2.2 Pricing Pressure for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing

3.3.2.3 Requirement of Highly Skilled Technicians

3.3.2.4 Increasing Biologics Approvals and Adoption in Disease Management

3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis

3.7 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.8 Technological Advancements

3.9 Differentiated Capabilities

3.10 Controlled Substance API Contract Manufacturing Market

3.11 Patent Expiry and ANDA Approvals

3.12 Drug Master Filing (DMF)

3.13 Cost of Manufacturing Facility

3.14 FDA Approved Manufacturing Facility

3.15 FDA and Ema Approval Drugs with Type of Dosage Form

3.16 Notice of Inspectional Observations (Form 483)

3.17 Impact of Corona on Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing

3.18 Collaboration Between Pharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers

3.19 Companies Acquisition, Merger and Investments

3.20 API Pricing

3.21 Global Pharmaceutical API CMO Production Volume

3.22 China V/S India: Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

3.23 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers Revenue and Capabilities Table

4 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 API Manufacturing

4.2.1 Branded API Manufacturing

4.2.2 Generic API Manufacturing

4.3 Finished Dosage Form (FDF) Manufacturing

4.3.1 Solid Dosage Forms

4.3.2 Injectables Dosage Forms

4.3.3 Semisolid, Liquid and Gaseous Dosage Forms

5 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market, by Phase

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Clinical Manufacturing

5.3 Commercial Manufacturing

6 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Global Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oncology

6.3 Central Nervous System

6.4 Cardiovascular Disorders

6.5 Infectious Diseases

6.6 Pulmonary Disorders

6.7 Metabolic Disorders

6.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.9 Musculoskeletal Disorders

6.10 Genitourinary Disorders

6.11 Endocrinology

6.12 Other Applications (Anesthesia, Autoimmune Diseases, Opthalmology, Dental, Pain Management, Gynaecology, Dermatology, and Ent)

7 Regional Analysis

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Acquisition

8.3 Expansion

8.4 Agreements

8.5 Service Launch and Others

9 Major Companies

Abbvie Inc.

Aenova Holding GmbH

Carlyle Group (Albany Molecular Research Inc)

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Fareva Sa

Lonza Group Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Permira Funds (Cambrex Corporation U.K.) Corporation

Recipharm Ab

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Wuxi Apptec (Wuxi Sta Pharmaceuticals Ltd)

