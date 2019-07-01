Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024: Focus on Plastic Bottles, Caps and Closures, Blister Packs, Prefilled Syringes, Parenteral Vials and Ampoules

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market was worth US$ 17.9 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2011-2018.



Pharmaceutical contract packaging refers to the outsourcing of secondary operations like drug packaging and labelling to third parties. A contract pharmaceutical packager provides services, facilities and equipments which range from designing drug packaging to the testing of the packaged drug. Pharmaceutical companies contract the packaging firms for secondary functions as it is more flexible, profitable and helps in keeping up with the changing times. A skilled packager provides benefits like brand awareness and consumer preference to the company.



Plastic bottles represented the biggest packaging category accounting for around a fifth of the total global market in 2018 followed by caps and closures, blister packs, prefilled syringes, parenteral vials and ampules, prefilled inhalers, pouches and medication tubes. Country wise, the United States represented the world's biggest pharmaceutical contract packaging market accounting for around one-third of the total global sales. The United States was followed by Europe, China, and India. India currently represents the fastest growing market followed by China.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

What are the type of packaging in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

What are the key industries in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

What are the key product type in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging?

What is the structure of the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

What are the profit margins in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What are the various unit operations involved in a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What are the packaging requirements for pharmaceuticals contract packaging?

What are the transportation requirements for pharmaceuticals contract packaging?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Industry

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.2 Manufacturing

5.10.3 Marketing

5.10.4 Distribution

5.10.5 Exports

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Regulations in Generic Industry

5.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Breakup by Industry

6.1 Small Molecule

6.2 Biopharmaceutical

6.3 Vaccine



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Sterile

7.2 Non-Sterile



8 Market Breakup by Packaging

8.1 Plastic Bottles

8.2 Caps and Closures

8.3 Blister Packs

8.4 Prefilled Syringes

8.5 Parenteral Vials and Ampoules



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Layout

12.4 Plant Machinery

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyohuo



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

