Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market to Reach $9.77 Billion by 2026

Sep 09, 2022, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$9.776 billion by 2026, increasing from US$5.966 billion in 2019.
Introduction
Excipients are pharmacologically inactive chemicals that are added to the active drug substance to help with lubricity, flowability, disintegration, taste, and may provide some type of antibacterial action, as well as helping physiological absorption of the medication. Some of the excipients used in pharmaceutical industries include fillers, binders, lubricants, flavouring agents, sweeteners, chelating agents, solvents, co-solvents, etc.
Market Drivers
Tablets, capsules, oral liquids, topical creams and gels, implants, eye products, injectable products, inhalers, transdermal patches, and suppositories are a few of the dose forms available. Pharmaceutical excipients are used in pharmaceutical dosage forms to help the production process, protect, support, or increase stability.
Cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses are today's leading causes of mortality and disability. In the United States alone, six out of ten individuals suffer from a chronic illness, needing frequent medication. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 463 million individuals (20-79 years) had diabetes in 2019, with this number expected to climb to 700 million by 2045. Indicating a high demand for medication and thus Pharmaceutical Excipients.
Growth Factors
Increasing Research and Development (R&D)
R&D in pharmaceutical excipients has increased in past few years. R&D is crucial in pharmaceutical excipients to enhance the production process and product quality, more research, and development is being done in pharmaceutical formulations using multi-functional excipients. Further, with the development of countries like China and India, R&D is expected to increase in the field of pharmaceutical excipients.
Increasing Chronic Diseases
With increasing chronic diseases, the growing generics market leads to an increase in the development of excipient is the major factor driving the market growth. With the advancement of drug development, there is an increase in pharmaceutical excipients.
Restraints
Pharmaceutical Excipients require mandatory inspections by the regulatory authorities of the manufacturing site. further, huge investment in R&D is a key drawback. If a new drug approval fails, the excipient also fails even if it is not related to the excipient. Moreover, A huge amount of time and cost goes into creating an excipient.
Segmentation:
By excipient type
- Polymers
- Alcohols
- Sugars
- Minerals
- Others
By formulation type
- Oral
- Topical
- Parenteral
- Others
By functionality
- Coating Agents
- Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners
- Lubricants & Glidants
- Colorants
- Emulsifying Agents
- Buffering Agents
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Thailand
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
5. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY EXCIPIENT TYPE
6. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY FORMULATION TYPE
7. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY FUNCTIONALITY
8. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
9. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
10. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
- Ashland Global Holdings
- DuPont
- BASF SE
- Roquette Feres
- Evonik Industries AG
- Croda International
- Associated British Foods
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Lubrizol Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zk5el
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article