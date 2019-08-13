Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Pharmaceutical Filtration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 10.6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Membrane Filters, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.1 Billion by the year 2025, Membrane Filters will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799349/?utm_source=PRN

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Membrane Filters will reach a market size of US$768.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company (USA); Amazon Filters Ltd. (United Kingdom); Danaher Corporation (USA); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); GE Healthcare (USA); Graver Technologies LLC (USA); Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA); Meissner Filtration Products (USA); Merck KgaA (Germany); Microdyn-Nadir US (USA); Pall Corporation (USA); Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA); Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (France)

PHARMACEUTICAL FILTRATION MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pharmaceutical Filtration Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Membrane Filters (Product) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Prefilters & Depth Media Filters (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Single-Use Systems (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Cartridge & Capsule Filters (Product) Market Share Shift by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Filter Holders (Product) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Filtration Accessories (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Microfiltration (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Ultrafiltration (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019

& 2025

Nanofiltration (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pharmaceutical Filtration Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Membrane Filters (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Membrane Filters (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Prefilters & Depth Media Filters (Product) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Prefilters & Depth Media Filters (Product) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Single-Use Systems (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Single-Use Systems (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Cartridge & Capsule Filters (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 10: Cartridge & Capsule Filters (Product) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Filter Holders (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Filter Holders (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Filtration Accessories (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Filtration Accessories (Product) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Final Product Processing (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 18: Final Product Processing (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 19: Raw Material Filtration (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Raw Material Filtration (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Cell Separation (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Cell Separation (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Water Purification (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 24: Water Purification (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Air Purification (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Air Purification (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Microfiltration (Technique) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Microfiltration (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Ultrafiltration (Technique) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Ultrafiltration (Technique) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Nanofiltration (Technique) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Nanofiltration (Technique) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Other Techniques (Technique) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Other Techniques (Technique) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Membrane Filters (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Prefilters & Depth Media Filters (Product) Competitor Revenue

Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Single-Use Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Cartridge & Capsule Filters (Product) Market in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Filter Holders (Product) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in

%) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Filtration Accessories (Product) Market: Revenue Share

Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Microfiltration (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Ultrafiltration (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Nanofiltration (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 35: United States Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 36: United States Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Pharmaceutical Filtration Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: United States Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to

2025

Table 40: United States Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Technique: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 41: Canadian Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and

2025

Table 43: Canadian Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Canadian Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2019 and

2025

JAPAN

Table 47: Japanese Market for Pharmaceutical Filtration: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the period 2018-2025

Table 48: Japanese Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pharmaceutical Filtration in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Japanese Market for Pharmaceutical Filtration: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique for

the period 2018-2025

Table 52: Japanese Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Technique: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 53: Chinese Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: Chinese Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Pharmaceutical Filtration in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Chinese Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Chinese Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: Chinese Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by

Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Membrane Filters (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Prefilters & Depth Media Filters (Product) Market Share (in %)

of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Single-Use Systems (Product) Competitor Market Share Analysis

(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Cartridge & Capsule Filters (Product) Market in Europe:

Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Filter Holders (Product) Competitor Market Share (in %)

Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Filtration Accessories (Product) Key Player Market Share

Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Microfiltration (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Ultrafiltration (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Nanofiltration (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in

%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 59: European Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: European Pharmaceutical Filtration Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 64: European Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: European Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018-2025

Table 66: European Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Technique: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Pharmaceutical Filtration Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 70: French Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in France by

Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 72: French Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Technique: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technique

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: German Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Technique: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Italian Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 81: Italian Demand for Pharmaceutical Filtration in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Italian Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Italian Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Italian Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by

Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Pharmaceutical Filtration:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Pharmaceutical Filtration in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 88: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Market for Pharmaceutical Filtration:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Technique for the period 2018-2025

Table 90: United Kingdom Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Technique: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of Europe Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Rest of Europe Pharmaceutical Filtration Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Rest of Europe Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018-2025

Table 96: Rest of Europe Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Breakdown by Technique: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Pharmaceutical Filtration Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 101: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in Asia-Pacific by

Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Technique: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and

2025

Table 105: Rest of World Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 106: Rest of World Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Rest of World Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to

2025

Table 108: Pharmaceutical Filtration Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2019 and

2025

IV. COMPETITION

3M COMPANY

AMAZON FILTERS LTD.

DANAHER CORPORATION

EATON CORPORATION PLC

GRAVER TECHNOLOGIES

KOCH MEMBRANE SYSTEMS

MICRODYN-NADIR US

MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS

MERCK KGAA

PALL CORPORATION

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799349/?utm_source=PRN

