Global Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Report 2022: Inclination Toward Adoption of Single-Use Technologies Bolsters Sector

Oct 10, 2022, 16:30 ET
The preparation of pharmaceutical dosage forms frequently requires the separation of particles from a fluid. The usual objective is a sparkling liquid that is free of amorphous or crystalline precipitates, colloidal hazes or insoluble liquid drops. Sterility specifications may expand the objective to include removal of microorganisms.
The term "filtration" is defined as the process in which particles are separated from a liquid by passing the liquid through a permeable material. The porous filter medium, or "filter," is the permeable material that separates particles from the liquid passing through it. Thus, filtration is a unit operation in which a mixture of solids and liquid, the feed, suspension, dispersion, influent or slurry is forced through a porous medium in which the solids are deposited or entrapped. The solids retained on a filter are known as the "residue." The solids form a cake on the surface of the medium, and the clarified liquid, known as the "effluent" or "filtrate" is discharged from the filter. If a recovery of solids is desired, the process is called "cake filtration."
The term "ultrafiltration" may be defined as the separation of intermicellar liquid from solids by the use of pressure on a semipermeable membrane. Filtration is frequently the method of choice for the sterilization of solutions that are chemically or physically unstable under heating conditions.
Sterile filtration is an ideal technique for many applications. Sterile filtration of liquids and gases is commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry. Final product solutions or vehicles for suspensions are sterile-filtered prior to an aseptic filling process. Sterile filtration of bulk drug solution prior to an aseptic crystallization process eliminates the possibility of organisms being occluded within crystals.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Demand from the Biopharmaceutical Industry
- Inclination Toward Adoption of Single-Use Technologies
- Market Restraints and Challenges
Regulatory Constraints
- High Capital Investment
- Issues With Disposable Technologies
- Process Scalability Issues
Market Opportunities
- Need for Regulatory Compliance
- Nanofiltration Technology Adoption
- Contract Manufacturing
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sterile
5.3 Non-Sterile
Chapter 6 Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Filters
6.2.1 Depth Filters
6.2.2 Membrane Filters
6.3 Systems
6.3.1 Others
Chapter 7 Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Category
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid and Gas Filtration
7.3 Air Filtration
Chapter 8 Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Microfiltration
8.3 Nanofiltration
8.4 Ultrafiltration
8.5 Others
Chapter 9 Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Final Product Processing
9.3 Raw Material Processing
9.4 Cell Separation
9.5 Others
Chapter 10 Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Region
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Chapter 12 Appendix: Pharmaceutical Filtration
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Alfa Laval
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Mann + Hummel
- Merck Kgaa
- Pall Corp.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Repligen Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
