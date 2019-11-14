Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market 2019-2025: Growing Requirement for Brand Enhancement and Differentiation in an Increasingly Competitive Environment

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Vials, Bottles, Cartridges & Syringes, Ampoules), By Drug Type (Generic, Branded, Biologic), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market size is projected to reach USD 22.05 billion by 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Governments in developing regions are expanding their public or private healthcare coverage which is expected to drive the demand for this packaging.



Pharmaceutical glass packaging plays a major role in increasing shelf life of the drugs. Growing requirement for brand enhancement and differentiation in an increasingly competitive environment, R&D activities, awareness regarding environmental issues, and adoption of new regulatory requirements for recycling of packaging products are some of the key market drivers.



The market size as well as penetration of glass vials is anticipated to remain high over the forecast period owing to the high inertness of these products to majority of chemicals. Moreover, the vials prevent atmospheric gases such as oxygen as well as carbon dioxide from entering the container, which is anticipated to surge the product demand in the forthcoming years.



The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is expected to face a stiff composition from other plastic substitutes such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE), and Polystyrene (PS) not only for the development of non-parenteral containers but parenteral containers as well, which is expected to hinder the market growth in near future.



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period on account of increasing production volumes in emerging economies including India and China. China is expected to emerge as one of the major consumers of pharmaceutical glass packaging.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, pharmaceutical glass bottles is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period

Cartridges and syringes contributed approximately over 9.8% to the total market in 2018

Pharmaceutical glass packaging for generic drug types led the global market, constituting a revenue share of over 71.3% in 2018

In terms of product, vials emerged as the second largest segment in 2018, registering a revenue of USD 4.66 billion . The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% in the forthcoming years

North America pharmaceutical glass packaging market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% in the forthcoming years. Expiration of patents, rise in aging population, and various efforts from governments and health care service providers to increase consumer awareness are likely to propel the utilization of generic drugs in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growth of pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies

3.5.1.2 Commodity value of glass increased with recyclability

3.5.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Increased relevance of alternate sources

3.5.2.2 Challenges associated with glass surface

3.5.3 Industry challenges

3.6 Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.6.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7 Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4 Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3. Vials

4.4 Bottles

4.5 Cartridges & Syringes

4.6 Ampoules



Chapter 5 Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Drug Type Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Generic

5.4 Branded

5.5 Biologic



Chapter 6 Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Regional movement analysis, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

7.2 Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Public Companies

7.5 Private Companies



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Corning Incorporated

Nipro Corporation

SGD S.A

Stlzle-Oberglas GmbH

Bormioli Pharma S.r.l

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Schott AG

Gerresheimer AG

Shandong Medicinal Glass Co., Ltd.

Beatson Clark

Ardagh Group S.A

Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

iecam Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kd4fdp





