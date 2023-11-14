Global Pharmaceutical Label Market Research Report 2023-2032: Rising Drug Launches Fuel Demand, Pressure-Sensitive Labels Dominate

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Label Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical label market is expected to grow from $5.88 billion in 2022 to $6.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The pharmaceutical label market is expected to reach $8.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The report provides pharmaceutical label market statistics, including pharmaceutical label industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pharmaceutical label market share, detailed pharmaceutical label market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pharmaceutical label industry.

Pharmaceutical labels come in various types, including pressure-sensitive labels, glue-applied labels, sleeve labels, in-mold labels, and others. Pressure-sensitive labels are commonly used in pharmaceutical packaging, as well as in consumer products and other applications.

These labels are crafted from diverse materials such as paper, polymer film, and others, serving purposes like instructional labels, decorative labels, functional labels, promotional labels, and more. They find use on a range of pharmaceutical containers, including bottles, blister packs, parenteral containers, pre-fillable syringes, pre-fillable inhalers, pouches, and more.

A significant trend in the pharmaceutical label market is product innovation. Companies operating in this industry are embracing innovative products to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in October 2022, Germany-based healthcare labeling specialist Schreiner Group introduced sustainable functional labels named Pharma-Tac hanger label and Autoinjector-label.

These labels are uniquely designed with film materials that are recycled or made from renewable raw materials, featuring removable documentation parts and anti-slip functionality. To demonstrate the performance of sustainable materials, these labels underwent extensive tests, including load and gravitational trials, and assessments for adhesion and ink adhesion.

Furthermore, the increasing launch of pharmaceutical drugs is expected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical label market. The high prevalence of diseases and the growing consumption of pharmaceutical drugs generate demand for pharmaceutical labels, which play a crucial role in conveying essential information about medications.

As per a report by IQVIA, a US-based provider of biopharmaceutical development and commercial outsourcing services, approximately 300 new drugs are expected to be launched by 2026, signifying an increase from the past decade. Consequently, the heightened consumption of pharmaceutical drugs is a driving force behind the pharmaceutical label market's growth.

The pharmaceutical label market encompasses the sales of drug facts labels and professional labeling. The values in this market represent the 'factory gate' values, indicating the worth of goods sold by manufacturers or creators of goods. This includes sales to other entities such as downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market comprises related services provided by the creators of these goods.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical label market in 2022. The countries covered in the pharmaceutical label market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pharmaceutical Label Market Characteristics



3. Pharmaceutical Label Market Trends And Strategies



4. Pharmaceutical Label Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Pharmaceutical Label Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Pharmaceutical Label Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Pharmaceutical Label Market



5. Pharmaceutical Label Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Pharmaceutical Label Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Label Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Pharmaceutical Label Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pharmaceutical Label Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pressure-Sensitive Label

Glue-Applied Label

Sleeve Label

In-Mold Label

Other Types

6.2. Global Pharmaceutical Label Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Paper

Polymer Film

Other Materials

6.3. Global Pharmaceutical Label Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Instructional Label

Decorative Label

Functional Label

Promotional Label

Other Applications

6.4. Global Pharmaceutical Label Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Bottles

Blister Packs

Parenteral Containers

Pre-Fillable Syringes

Pre-Fillable Inhalers

Pouches

Other End Uses

7. Pharmaceutical Label Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pharmaceutical Label Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pharmaceutical Label Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



