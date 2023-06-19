Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $106.5 Billion by 2030 at a 6.16% CAGR

19 Jun, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Type, By Component, By Application, By Region - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pharmaceutical Logistics market, valued at USD 66.01 Billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 106.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
Market Drivers
During the forecast period, factors including expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for reverse logistics in that industry, and expansion of international trade activities are predicted to propel the growth of the worldwide pharmaceutical logistics market.
Regional Analysis
Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is segmented into five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific region dominated the global pharmaceutical logistics market in 2018. Additionally, it is predicted that during the forecast period, the Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR. The expanding healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in nations like China, India, and Japan are what are driving the market for pharmaceutical logistics in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Developments
- Lineage Logistics LLC, the largest and most cutting-edge provider of temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics services, purchased MTC Logistics in 2022, a leading provider of cold-chain services. These four crucial areas are on or very near the ports of Mobile, Alabama; Wilmington, Delaware; and Baltimore, Maryland.
- Lineage already has more than 400 strategically situated facilities with a combined capacity of more than 2 billion cubic feet spread across 19 nations, so the addition of these facilities would expand its current footprint
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Cold Chain Logistics
- Non-cold Chain Logistics
By Component
- Storage
- Transportation
- Monitoring Components
By Application
- Chemical Pharma
- Bio-Pharma
- Specialized Pharma
By Region
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Outlook
5 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Component
6 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Type
7 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Application
8 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Region
9 North America Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
10 Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
11 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
12 Latin America Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
13 Middle East Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
14 Competitive Analysis
15 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- AGILITY
- CEVA LOGISTICS
- CJ Century Logistics
- CWT Ltd
- DB Schenker
- DHL Supply Chain
- Gemadept
- Keppel Logistics
- Kerry Logistics
- Kuehne + Nagel
- Singapore Post
- Tiong Nam Logistics
- WHA Corp.
- Ych Group
- Yusen Logistics.
