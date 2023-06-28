Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Trends & Forecast Report 2023-2027: How Digitalization is Transforming the Market

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Logistics 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics 2023 provides a detailed analysis of global pharmaceutical market sizing, broken down by region and select countries.

The report also provides an overview of the top trends in pharma and the developing pharmaceutical market, as well as an analysis of the top 10 pharmaceutical company revenues, with accompanying case studies. The report also examines the top pharmaceutical logistics service providers.

The report contains data taken from the publisher's online data platform GSCI which contains much more detail about the pharmaceutical market, companies and trends.

The Report Includes:

Global pharmaceutical logistics market sizing and analysis for 2022-2027 - global and regional figures, and specific countries of particular interest

An overview of top trends in the pharmaceutical market, including digitilization, online pharmacies, sustainability, divestment & acquisition, biologics and direct to patient

An overview of pharmaceutical logistics service providers, including GXO, DSV, Bollore & Deutsche Post DHL Group

Top 10 pharmaceutical company revenues 2018-2023

Case studies of pharmaceutical companies

Key findings:

The global pharmaceutical logistics market is estimated to grow at a 2022-2027 CAGR of 5.09%

The market is still dominated on a regional level by North America

Pharma supply chains are evolving due to new manufacturing techniques, the primacy of customized, specific treatments and a better understanding of the risks associated with global supply chains

'Big pharma' have turned their attention to 'biologics' or 'biopharmaceuticals' which have the potential for much higher profit margins

Pharma companies are looking at how they can bring industry 4.0 technologies into their business strategy

Many pharma organizations are divesting parts of themselves in order to fund acquisitions

Key questions the report answers:

How did the market perform in 2022, and how will it perform in 2023 through to 2027?

How fast is each region growing?

What are the major factors affecting the global pharmaceutical logistics industry in 2023 and beyond?

What are the top Pharmaceutical trends for 2023 and beyond?

How is digitilization transforming the market?

What sustainability measures are leading Pharmaceutical logistics providers adopting?

Who are the Top 10 Pharmaceutical companies? And what are their revenues/inventory levels?

Who are the top Pharmaceutical logistics providers?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Sizing

1.1 Global Market Size

1.2 Market Size by Region

1.2.1 Growth Rates by Region: Overview

1.2.2 Market Forecasts and 2022-27 CAGR by Region: Overview

1.2.3 North America

1.2.3.1 Forecast and CAGR Rates

1.2.3.2 US

1.2.4 Europe

1.2.4.1 Europe 2020-27 CAGR Overview

1.2.6 Asia-Pacific

1.2.6.1 Asia-Pacific 2022-2027 CAGR

1.2.7 South America

1.2.7.1 Brazil

1.2.7.2 Biosimilars

1.2.8 MENA

1.2.9 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia

1.2.10 Sub-Saharan Africa

2 Top Trends

2.1 Digitalization

2.2 Divestment and Acquisition

2.3 Sustainability

2.3.1 Transportation

2.4 Biologics

2.4.1 The Logistics of Biologics

2.4.2 Clinical Trials

2.4.3 Logistics Giants Leading the Way

2.5 Direct to Patient

2.5.1 Growing Need for 'Cool Chain'

2.5.2 Home Healthcare Market

2.6 Online Pharmacies

3 Pharmaceutical Companies

3.1 Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies by Revenue (€M)

3.2 Case Studies

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Pfizer

Roche

Novartis

4 Pharmaceutical Providers

DSV

Bollore

CMA Cgm Group

Deutsche Post Dhl Group

GXO

Imperial Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

Yusen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7ivld

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets