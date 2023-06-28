Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Trends & Forecast Report 2023-2027: How Digitalization is Transforming the Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Logistics 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics 2023 provides a detailed analysis of global pharmaceutical market sizing, broken down by region and select countries.

The report also provides an overview of the top trends in pharma and the developing pharmaceutical market, as well as an analysis of the top 10 pharmaceutical company revenues, with accompanying case studies. The report also examines the top pharmaceutical logistics service providers.

The report contains data taken from the publisher's online data platform GSCI which contains much more detail about the pharmaceutical market, companies and trends.

The Report Includes:

  • Global pharmaceutical logistics market sizing and analysis for 2022-2027 - global and regional figures, and specific countries of particular interest
  • An overview of top trends in the pharmaceutical market, including digitilization, online pharmacies, sustainability, divestment & acquisition, biologics and direct to patient
  • An overview of pharmaceutical logistics service providers, including GXO, DSV, Bollore & Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • Top 10 pharmaceutical company revenues 2018-2023
  • Case studies of pharmaceutical companies

Key findings:

  • The global pharmaceutical logistics market is estimated to grow at a 2022-2027 CAGR of 5.09%
  • The market is still dominated on a regional level by North America
  • Pharma supply chains are evolving due to new manufacturing techniques, the primacy of customized, specific treatments and a better understanding of the risks associated with global supply chains
  • 'Big pharma' have turned their attention to 'biologics' or 'biopharmaceuticals' which have the potential for much higher profit margins
  • Pharma companies are looking at how they can bring industry 4.0 technologies into their business strategy
  • Many pharma organizations are divesting parts of themselves in order to fund acquisitions

Key questions the report answers:

  • How did the market perform in 2022, and how will it perform in 2023 through to 2027?
  • How fast is each region growing?
  • What are the major factors affecting the global pharmaceutical logistics industry in 2023 and beyond?
  • What are the top Pharmaceutical trends for 2023 and beyond?
  • How is digitilization transforming the market?
  • What sustainability measures are leading Pharmaceutical logistics providers adopting?
  • Who are the Top 10 Pharmaceutical companies? And what are their revenues/inventory levels?
  • Who are the top Pharmaceutical logistics providers?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Sizing
1.1 Global Market Size
1.2 Market Size by Region
1.2.1 Growth Rates by Region: Overview
1.2.2 Market Forecasts and 2022-27 CAGR by Region: Overview
1.2.3 North America
1.2.3.1 Forecast and CAGR Rates
1.2.3.2 US
1.2.4 Europe
1.2.4.1 Europe 2020-27 CAGR Overview
1.2.6 Asia-Pacific
1.2.6.1 Asia-Pacific 2022-2027 CAGR
1.2.7 South America
1.2.7.1 Brazil
1.2.7.2 Biosimilars
1.2.8 MENA
1.2.9 Russia, Caucasus and Central Asia
1.2.10 Sub-Saharan Africa

2 Top Trends
2.1 Digitalization
2.2 Divestment and Acquisition
2.3 Sustainability
2.3.1 Transportation
2.4 Biologics
2.4.1 The Logistics of Biologics
2.4.2 Clinical Trials
2.4.3 Logistics Giants Leading the Way
2.5 Direct to Patient
2.5.1 Growing Need for 'Cool Chain'
2.5.2 Home Healthcare Market
2.6 Online Pharmacies

3 Pharmaceutical Companies
3.1 Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies by Revenue (€M)
3.2 Case Studies

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck
  • Pfizer
  • Roche
  • Novartis

4 Pharmaceutical Providers

  • DSV
  • Bollore
  • CMA Cgm Group
  • Deutsche Post Dhl Group
  • GXO
  • Imperial Logistics
  • Kuehne + Nagel
  • Yusen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7ivld

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Aerospace & Defence (Wired & Wireless) Telemetry Industry Report 2023-2033: The Ability of Telemetry Systems Running Without Any Changes or Calibrations in Difficult Situations Bolsters Growth

Global Military Armoured Vehicle Market Report 2023-2033: Border Conflicts, Changing Foreign and Defence Policies to Bolster Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.