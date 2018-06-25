Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2018-2023

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market - By Product Type (Solids, Semi-Solids, Liquids), By Package Type (Primary, Secondary, Labeling and Serialization), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecasts (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market is projected to display a healthy growth represented by a CAGR of 7.01%, during 2018 - 2023.
Over the recent years, global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rising healthcare awareness amongst consumers, flourishing market for generics and biopharmaceuticals, new drug approvals along with increasing health expenditure in developing countries.
Moreover, ongoing demographic shift towards geriatric population with significant population suffering from inveterate ailments is expected to propel the demand for pharmaceutical medications. As packaging of pharmaceutical products, is an integral and mandatory part of drug distribution process, the market for packaging equipment is anticipated to benefit from the surging demand of these products. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type as well as package type. By product type, the segment of liquid packaging equipment is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.
Scope of the Report
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market - Size and Growth
- By Product Type - Solids, Semi-Solids, Liquids
- By Package Type - Primary, Secondary, Labeling & Serialization
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Outlook
5. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Segment Analysis
7. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Regional Analysis
8. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Dynamics
9. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Trends
10. Porter Five Force Analysis
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
14. Company Profiles
- Romaco Pharmatechnik
- MULTIVAC Group
- Marchesini Group
- Krber AG
- Bosch Packaging Technology
- Uhlmann Group
- OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH
- IMA S.p.A
- MG2
- Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment Co. Ltd.
