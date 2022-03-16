Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2026

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment ensures quality and safety of pharmaceutical products. The equipment is commonly used for primary and secondary packaging along with coding and labeling of pharmaceutical drugs. Growth in the global market is closely tied with overall health of the pharmaceutical industry. The market has been exhibiting notable growth due to confluence of several factors such as increasing healthcare awareness, new drug approvals, rising healthcare spending and buoyant market for biopharmaceuticals and generics. The demand for packaging equipment is further propelled by regulations pertaining to tracing and serialization of products. The advent of novel biochemical compounds and drug delivery systems along with innovations in pharmaceuticals like blow fill seal vials, prefilled syringes and powder applications are influencing the demand for packaging equipment. The market growth is bolstered by expansion of the generic and OTC drugs market, strong demand for integrated, flexible and automated packaging equipment, and enforcement of stringent packaging regulations to discourage counterfeit products.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Primary Packaging Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary Packaging Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The rising demand for primary packaging equipment can be credited to the ease of shelving and handling of various pharmaceutical products and development of novel drugs and delivery options along with increasing focus of quality control and compliance to stringent regulations. Secondary packaging equipment is utilized for branding as well as display of the production.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR. Europe remains at the forefront of market growth, as a result of increasing pharmaceutical production and rising adoption of flexible packaging equipment by leading pharmaceutical companies. The regional market is fueled by ongoing efforts by participants to diversify their products using innovative packaging. North America is another major market, due to launch of various products with specific packaging needs. The region benefits from the presence of major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Novartis, availability of advanced technological research platforms, include the increasing funding towards research and development and increased government support. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth due to expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing pharmaceutical production, a sizeable patient pool, rising consumer awareness and the need for novel packaging materials.

Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment to Reach $637.8 Million by 2026

Labeling & serialization machinery is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, owing to enforcement of stringent environmental and labeling regulations, and a growing need for product traceability, arising from rising overseas shipments and Internet-based procurement. Need for tracking packages shipped worldwide through the rapidly growing RFID technology, increasing requirement to ensure safety of products, and increasing labeling and marking requirements are poised to bolster demand for labeling and serialization machinery in the pharmaceuticals sector. In the global Labeling & Serialization Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$314.3 Million will reach a projected size of US$524 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$59.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Innovation Remains Key to Growth

The rapid growth and continuous evolution of pharmaceutical packaging are driving providers of pharmaceutical packaging equipment to pay more attention to technological innovations to ensure quality and superior packaging. COVID-19 along with aggressive efforts to develop the first vaccine for controlling the pandemic has underscored significance of the pharmaceutical industry in the recent months. The industry relies heavily on the pharmaceutical packaging market that follows stringent guidelines and offers advanced, specialized technologies. The scenario is driving providers of pharmaceutical packaging equipment to work on innovations to offer sophisticated solutions to cater to the requirement of end-users and stay afloat. Various companies have launched advanced blister lines to expedite production and output. These automated, integrated lines are intended to package blisters into desirable cartons as well as bundle them quickly. On the other hand, some of the leading vendors have launched holistic solutions encompassing production, quality inspection, and packaging machinery. These platforms cover a broad range of equipment, from blister/carton packaging machinery and tablet presses through to serialization units to trace and track applications. These automated solutions minimize human-machine interactions and seamlessly control contamination-free, high-precision equipment. Some of the other notable innovations in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are related to footprint, batches, digitization and efficiency.

Companies serving the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are offering versatile and compact machines for space savings without affecting the output. In addition to improving process efficiency using augmented reality, these machines reduce process downtime, identify and resolve maintenance issues, and optimize manufacturing. Latest versions of pharmaceutical packaging equipment come with advanced features such as remote diagnosis, service support, real-time monitoring and proactive maintenance. In addition, these machines leverage IoT to ensure smart manufacturing and inter-machine connectivity. The packaging equipment market is also witnessing introduction of new lines for medium batch sizes. These user-friendly, versatile lines feature blister machines with continuous-motion cartoner and rotary sealing. Manufacturers can easily place capsules and tablets with different requirements in blister cavities individually or by using brush-box feeders. These machines also allow operators to feed products manually, offering a suitable solution for clinical or small batches and sample packs. In addition, these lines are capable of supporting different types of packaging and allow customized blister packaging. The ongoing digitalization trend is driving pharmaceutical machinery providers to adopt the digital technology. In the recent years, several vendors have launched soft-gel machines with advanced digital control systems. These digitally-controlled machines can be used for stopping, starting and controlling equipment features. Moreover, various vendors are offering turnkey solutions to help new pharmaceutical companies in acquiring established plant layouts with advanced equipment. These solutions assist users in saving the money and time associated with setting up of new operations. More

