Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report 2022-2027: Supply Chain Analysis, Technologies, Regulations, Future Trends, Impacts of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyses the global pharmaceutical packaging market based on segmentation of material, packaging type, product, and application. These segmentations are further analyzed at global, regional, and country levels.

The base year considered for analysis is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2027. The market estimates are only provided in terms of volume, kilo tons and revenue in U.S. dollars.

The medical field plays a vital role in human life. One of the crucial parts of the medical industry is medicine or pharmaceuticals. In the pharmaceutical industry, packaging plays an important role. Pharmaceutical packaging maintains drug quality and is essential to protect drugs from germs, damage, outer atmosphere, and bacteria, along with safety concerns for children and old age. Some sensitive drugs require protection from light and water as they have sensitive substances.



The pharmaceutical packaging sector is stringently regulated with few variations in the rules or regulations depending on the country of origin or the region. Several factors are considered for assurance of patient safety, maintaining the quality and efficacy of the medicine/drug through the expected shelf life, keeping the uniformity of the drug from different production slots, detailed documentation of all components, materials, and processes, restrict the possible migration of packaging raw materials into the drug, resistance from external environment or oxygen, moisture, or heat, and prevention from microbial contamination.



Growing demand for pharmaceutical products, along with the increasing penetration of retail sales of drugs or pharmaceuticals in developing regions, are estimated to enhance market growth. Pharmaceutical packaging products are primarily utilized for protecting and storing liquid, solid, and semisolid forms of drug formulations, such as syrups, tablets, capsules, and topical drugs. The rising prevalence of cancer or chronic diseases due to improper eating habits, changing lifestyles, and alternation in sleep cycles has led to an increased need for medications.



Furthermore, on account of the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies were engaged in the research and development of vaccines to control the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, in 2020 and 2021, the demand for glass-based vials witnessed a significant hike due to the increased COVID-19 vaccine production by companies such as Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.



The market is slightly consolidated in nature. It is dominated by a few leading players such as Amcor PLC, AptarGroup Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Berry Global Inc., Drug Plastics Group, SGD Pharma, and other players.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for pharmaceutical packaging, growth driving factors and industry-specific challenges, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for pharmaceutical packaging in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by material, packaging type, product, application and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, technology advancements, regulatory scenario, pricings, policies and competitive environment of the leading market participants

Country specific data and market value analysis for the United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , China , India , Japan , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea , Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Russia , South Africa , and GCC countries etc.

, , , , , , , , , , , , U.K., , , , , and GCC countries etc. Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on raw materials and major types of end users of pharmaceutical packaging

Evaluation of the companies best positioned to meet the global pharmaceutical packaging industry demand owing to their proprietary technologies, product launches, mergers and acquisition deals, and other market strategic advantages

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players, including Amcor PLC, Berry Global Inc., Drug Plastics Group, Mondi Group and SGD Pharma

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Type of Glass

3.1.2 Functions of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Challenges

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Packaging Technologies

4.3.1 Blow-Fill-Seal Technology

4.3.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies

4.3.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Technology Solutions

4.4 Regulations on Pharmaceutical Packaging

4.4.1 Anti-Tampering Regulations

4.4.2 Labeling Regulations

4.4.3 Pharmacopoeia Standards

4.5 Pharmaceutical Packaging Future Trends

4.5.1 Changing Pharmaceutical Industry

4.5.2 Increase in Self-Administered Therapies

4.5.3 Bio-Based Packaging Materials

4.5.4 Recycling and Disposal of Packaging Waste

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Impact on Covid-19 on the Market for Pharmaceutical Packaging

4.7.1 Increase in Demand

4.7.2 Prescription and Non-Prescription Pharmaceuticals

4.7.3 At-Home Deliveries

4.7.4 Distribution of Vaccines

4.7.5 Supply Shortages

4.7.6 National Lockdowns and Border Closures

4.7.7 Changing Packaging Design

4.7.8 Package Materials

4.7.9 Tamper-Proof Packaging

4.8 Pricing Overview

Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Material

5.1 Plastics and Polymers

5.2 Paper and Paperboard

5.3 Glass

5.4 Metal

5.5 Other Materials

Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Packaging Type

6.1 Primary Packaging

6.2 Secondary Packaging

6.3 Tertiary Packaging

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Product

7.1 Plastic Bottles

7.2 Caps and Closures

7.3 Parenteral Containers

7.4 Blister Packs

7.5 Pouches

7.6 Medication Tubes

7.7 Prescription Containers

7.8 Labels and Accessories

7.9 Other Products

Chapter 8 Market Analysis by Application

8.1 Oral Drugs

8.2 Pulmonary

8.3 Transdermal

8.4 Injectable

8.5 Topical

8.6 Nasal

8.7 Ocular/Ophthalmic

8.8 Iv Drugs

8.9 Other Applications

Chapter 9 Market Analysis by Region

9.1 Global Market

9.1.1 North America

9.1.2 Asia-Pacific

9.1.3 Europe

9.1.4 Middle East and Africa

9.1.5 Latin America

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Competitiveness

10.2 Market Player Positioning

10.3 New Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Amcor plc

Aptargroup Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Berry Global Inc.

Bilcare Ltd.

Constantia Flexibles

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

Klockner Pentaplast

Mondi Group

Pgp Glass Pvt. Ltd.

Schott

Sgd Pharma

Vetter Pharma

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qpht6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets