Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market to 2027 with COVID-19 Impact Insights
Oct 27, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging and increasing demand for prescription dose medicines rise in research and development activities are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent government regulations related to consumer safety and environmental protection is restraining the market growth.
Pharmaceutical plastic packaging represents a significant share in the packaging industry which is specifically designed to meet the packaging requirements for pharmaceutical substances such as capsules, tablets, sterile injectables, solutions & suspensions, and others. Thus, plastic packaging helps in protecting medicines form materialistic damage and contamination of the external environment which can affect the properties of pharmaceutical products.
Based on product, the plastic bottles segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the high availability of plastic bottles along with growing demand for administering of oral medicines as well as over the counter drugs.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to expanding urbanization, growing awareness among the population, and an increase in the aging population.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End-user Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Flexible Packaging
5.3 Rigid Packaging
6 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Drug Delivery
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Inhalation
6.3 Oral
6.4 Parenteral
6.5 Transdermal
7 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Veterinary Vaccine Packaging Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aquaculture
7.3 Canine
7.4 Livestock
7.5 Poultry
8 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Material Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
8.3 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
8.4 Polyester
8.5 Polyethylene
8.6 Polypropylene
8.7 Polystyrene
8.8 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
9 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Blister Packs
9.3 Caps & Closures
9.4 Containers
9.5 Plastic Bottles
9.6 Prefilled Syringe
9.7 Vials
10 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Droppers
10.3 Liquid
10.4 Topical Medication
11 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospital
11.3 Pharmaceutical Factory
12 Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launches
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Amcor Ltd.
14.2 Ampac Holdings
14.3 Aphena Pharma
14.4 AptarGroup Inc.
14.5 Berry Global
14.6 Bilcare Research
14.7 Capsugel Inc.
14.8 COMAR LLC
14.9 Constantia Flexibles
14.10 Dickinson and Company
14.11 Gerresheimer AG
14.12 MeadWestvaco Corporation
14.13 Owens-Illinois
14.14 Pretium Packaging Corporation
14.15 RPC Group
14.16 Schott AG
14.17 Sealed Air
14.18 Tekni Plex
14.19 Tim Plastics Inc.
