Global Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Markets, 2019-2025 - Increasing Demand for Flexible and Integrated Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market by Mode of Drug Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Secondary Packaging (Cartoning, Labeling), and End-Of-Line (Case Packaging, Palletizing, and Depalletizing) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to reach $21.5 billion by 2025.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The growth in this market will be driven by growing aging population, rapid rise in chronic & infectious diseases, rapid growth of pharmaceutical market, growing technological advancements, growing need to comply with various regulations, and increasing demand for flexible and integrated pharmaceutical packaging equipment.



However, demand of refurbished products and huge unused production capacities in the pharmaceutical sector may hinder the growth of pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market to some extent.



Pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market studied in this report is segmented majorly on the basis of mode of drug delivery (for processing & primary packaging equipment market), secondary packaging equipment, and end-of-line packaging equipment.



The report states that pharmaceutical processing & primary packaging equipment market for oral formulations currently accounts for the largest share of the total market because oral drug administration is the most established and preferred route of administration by physicians and patients due to its versatility, ease of administration, and patient compliance.

Cartoning equipment segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the pharmaceutical secondary packaging equipment market in 2019 and is also expected to continue its leading position during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to higher preferences for cartons as commonly used packaging style owing to their ease in handling, availability of ecofriendly carton materials, and senior friendly and child resistant nature.



An in-depth analysis of geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the fivemajor geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the pharmaceutical processing & packaging equipment market.



The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to the large base of pharmaceutical production in the region to cater the huge demand for medicines, stringent need of GMP compliance, rapid growth of ageing population which triggers the chances of chronic and infectious diseases in the region, and growing pharmaceutical industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Aging Population

4.2.2. Rapid Rise in Chronic and Infectious Diseases

4.2.3. Rapid Growth of Pharmaceutical Market

4.2.4. Technological Advancements

4.2.5. Growing Need to Comply with Various Regulations

4.2.6. Increasing Demand for Flexible and Integrated Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment

4.3. Restraint

4.3.1. Demand for Refurbished Machines

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Various Opportunities from Emerging Markets

4.5. Regulatory Analysis



5 Pharmaceutical Processing & Primary Packaging Equipment Market, by Mode of Drug Delivery

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oral formulations

5.2.1. Oral Solid Dosages

5.2.2. Oral Liquid Dosages

5.3. Parenteral formulations

5.3.1. Processing Equipment

5.3.2. Primary Packaging Equipment

5.4. Topical formulation

5.4.1. Processing Equipment

5.4.2. Primary Packaging Equipment

5.5. Other formulations (Trans-Mucosal and Inhalation Drugs)

5.5.1. Processing Equipment

5.5.2. Primary Packaging Equipment



6 Global Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cartoning Equipment

6.3. Wrapping Equipment

6.4. Carton Labelling & Serialization Equipment

6.5. Cleaning Equipment



7 Global Pharmaceutical End- of-Line Packaging Equipment Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Case Packaging Equipment

7.3. Palletizing and De-Palletizing Equipment

7.4. Others



8 Global Pharmaceutical Processing & Packaging Equipment Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3.Europe

8.3.1. Switzerland

8.3.2. Italy

8.3.3. Germany

8.3.4. U.K.

8.3.5. France

8.3.6. Ireland

8.3.7. Spain

8.3.8. Denmark

8.3.9. Belgium

8.3.10. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. Japan

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Rest of The World

8.5.1. Latin America

8.5.2. Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking



10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, Strategic Developments)

10.1. ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.2. Bausch + Strbel

10.3. IDEX CORPORATION

10.4. Jeckson Vision

10.5. Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.6. KIKUSUI SEISAKUSHO LTD.

10.7. Krber AG

10.8. KORSCH AG

10.9. M.A.R. Macchine Automatiche Riempitrics.P.A.

10.10. Maquinaria Industrial Dara, SL

10.11. Marchesini Group S.P.A.

10.12. Optel Group

10.13. Optima Packaging Group GmbH

10.14. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.15. Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH

10.16. Sainty International Group (SAINTYCO)

10.17. ACG Worldwide

10.18. Antares Vision S.p.A.

10.19. Brevetti CEA S.p.A.

10.20. Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd

10.21. CAM Packaging IT

10.22. COESIA S.p.A.

10.23. Fette Compacting

10.24. Freund-Vector Corporation

10.25. GEA Group

10.26. Glatt GmbH

10.27. LINXIS Group

10.28. Harro Hfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH

10.29. I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

10.30. Uhlmann Pac-Systeme Gmbh & Co. Kg

10.31. Truking Technology Limited

10.32. Tecnomaco Italia SRL



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m021s8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

