Global Pharmaceutical Temperature-Controlled Packaging Market Report 2023: A $16.8 Billion Market by 2028 with Sonoco, FedEx, Cold Chain Technologies, DGP Intelsius, and CSafe Global Dominating

Pharmaceutical Temperature-Controlled Packaging Market is projected to reach a value of $16.8 billion by 2028 from $10.6 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%

This research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market landscape. With a focus on market estimates, trends, and dynamics up to the year 2028, the report explores various applications and sheds light on key players, innovative technologies, and sustainability considerations within the cold chain. Examining the TCP market through the lenses of type, product, and regional perspectives, this report provides a nuanced understanding of the evolving industry.

Temperature-controlled packaging is meticulously designed and validated to ensure products remain within specific temperature ranges for predefined periods. Whether it's maintaining temperatures between 2°C and 8°C for medications or preserving controlled room temperatures of 15°C to 25°C, TCP solutions span across different requirements. These solutions manifest in three primary forms: hybrid, passive, and active systems.

Active systems, known for their previous reliance on pallet-sized containers with built-in cooling mechanisms, demanded external power sources such as plug-ins or batteries. In contrast, passive systems utilized phase change materials (PCMs) to regulate temperature, offering a lighter alternative with the requirement of precise planning and material quantities.

The report unveils a comprehensive view of the TCP market, capturing the diversity of applications and technologies driving its evolution. Through meticulous analysis and insights, stakeholders gain valuable perspectives to navigate the landscape's complexities and potential opportunities.

Active systems run on a power source like a lithium battery. A refrigerant, such as wet or dry ice, gel packs or wraps, foam bricks, PCM, or liquid nitrogen, is used in passive systems together with insulated packaging. Since there is a growth in demand for the shipping of vaccines around the world, the market for temperature-controlled packaging is anticipated to expand.

The U.S. is home to three companies that make COVID vaccines: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer), and Moderna (Moderna Inc.). All COVID-19 vaccines must be stored by detailed instructions. For instance, once withdrawn, the Moderna COVID vaccine must be stored between 2C and 8C and retained between -25C and -15C in the freezer.

Thus, it is essential to maintain a cold chain when COVID-19 vaccines are stored. As a result, the aforementioned facts contributed to the market expansion in the area. Additionally, it is expected that Europe would hold the second-largest market share for temperature-controlled packaging. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry in the area has increased the demand for temperature-controlled packaging.

This market study on temperature-controlled packaging reveals that market items are in high demand in nations like the U.S., Germany, the UK, China, India, Japan, and others. The publisher estimated market growth from 2023 to 2028 by analyzing major categories and geographical areas to evaluate the status of the current and future temperature-controlled packaging industry.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical and current revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global temperature-controlled packaging market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the technology type, application, and region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Germany , the U.K., China , India , Japan , and other emerging countries in the temperature-controlled packaging market

, the U.K., , , , and other emerging countries in the temperature-controlled packaging market Discussion of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various packaging technologies for current and future applications of temperature-controlled packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry and other application markets

A look at the recent trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) related developments in the global temperature-controlled packaging market

Review of key patent grants and patent applications on temperature-controlled packaging markets, and emerging technologies and new developments in this market

Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent market developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Sonoco Products Co., FedEx Corp., Cold Chain Technologies, DGP Intelsius GMBH, and CSafe Global

Company Profiles

Amerisource Bergen Corp.

Cold Chain Technologies

Csafe Global

Dgp Intelsius GmbH

Envirotainer Ab

Fedex Corp.

Inmark Global Holdings LLC.

Peli Biothermal Ltd.

Sofrigam Sa

Sonoco Products Co.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Va-Q-Tec AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Introduction

Market Size

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Economic Environment

Market Environment

Cold Chain Standards and Regulations

Swot Analysis

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Temperature-Controlled Packaging Across Various Industries to Drive the Market Growth

Increasing Emphasis on Producing Medicines and Treatments for Rare Diseases in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Growth in Healthcare Sector Owing to Covid-19 Spike

Market Challenges

Volatility in Crude Oil Prices Hampering the Market Growth

High Capital Investment and Lack of Awareness Act as a Major Challenge to the Market Growth

Rising Cost of Gas Leading to Dry Ice Shortages in UK and Europe

Dry Ice Releases Carbon Dioxide Generated Upon Use

Market Opportunities

Digitization of the Tcp Market Will Assist Businesses in Reducing Operating Costs and Human Checks

Macroeconomic Issues Impacting the Pharmaceutical Industry's Supply Chain

Chapter 4 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Type

Introduction

Comparing Alternatives in Temperature-Controlled Packaging

The Importance of Insulated Packaging

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Active Systems

Passive Systems

Chapter 5 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Product

Highlights

Factors Influencing the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Insulated Shippers

Insulated Containers

Refrigerants

Chapter 6 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Region

Highlights

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

North America

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Strategic Insights

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Row

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market

Sustainable Cold Chain Packaging

Sustainable Packaging and the Circular Economy

Importance of Esg in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging Industry

Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

Esg Practices in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market

Current Status of Esg in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market

Esg Score Analysis

Environmental Score

Social Score

Governance Score:

Total Score

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale

Risk Scale

Exposure Scale

Management Scale

Example of Successful Esg Implementation

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies

Smart Technology for a Better Cold Chain

Iot Sensors

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Blockchain

3D Printing Technology

Smart Cold Chain Packaging

Cold Chain Technology is Still Developing

Pallet Containerization for Air Freight

Parcel-Size Containers

Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution

Expanding Operation

Cell and Gene Therapies

Technology Advancement Undertaken by Key Players

Switch to Unpigmented Trays Will Drive An Increase in the Circularity of Pet Trays

Next Generation Digital Supply Chain Solutions

Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Bulk Shipments Using Reusable Dry Ice

Phase Change Materials' Technology for the Box Used for Covid-19 Vaccine Transportation

New Product/New Technology Development

Patent Granted on Technologies

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Major Strategic Developments

Recent Developments by Key Players

