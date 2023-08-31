Global Pharmaceutical Temperature-Controlled Packaging Market Report 2023: A $16.8 Billion Market by 2028 with Sonoco, FedEx, Cold Chain Technologies, DGP Intelsius, and CSafe Global Dominating

31 Aug, 2023, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pharmaceutical Temperature-Controlled Packaging Market is projected to reach a value of $16.8 billion by 2028 from $10.6 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%
This research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market landscape. With a focus on market estimates, trends, and dynamics up to the year 2028, the report explores various applications and sheds light on key players, innovative technologies, and sustainability considerations within the cold chain. Examining the TCP market through the lenses of type, product, and regional perspectives, this report provides a nuanced understanding of the evolving industry.
Temperature-controlled packaging is meticulously designed and validated to ensure products remain within specific temperature ranges for predefined periods. Whether it's maintaining temperatures between 2°C and 8°C for medications or preserving controlled room temperatures of 15°C to 25°C, TCP solutions span across different requirements. These solutions manifest in three primary forms: hybrid, passive, and active systems.
Active systems, known for their previous reliance on pallet-sized containers with built-in cooling mechanisms, demanded external power sources such as plug-ins or batteries. In contrast, passive systems utilized phase change materials (PCMs) to regulate temperature, offering a lighter alternative with the requirement of precise planning and material quantities.
The report unveils a comprehensive view of the TCP market, capturing the diversity of applications and technologies driving its evolution. Through meticulous analysis and insights, stakeholders gain valuable perspectives to navigate the landscape's complexities and potential opportunities.
Active systems run on a power source like a lithium battery. A refrigerant, such as wet or dry ice, gel packs or wraps, foam bricks, PCM, or liquid nitrogen, is used in passive systems together with insulated packaging. Since there is a growth in demand for the shipping of vaccines around the world, the market for temperature-controlled packaging is anticipated to expand.
The U.S. is home to three companies that make COVID vaccines: Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer), and Moderna (Moderna Inc.). All COVID-19 vaccines must be stored by detailed instructions. For instance, once withdrawn, the Moderna COVID vaccine must be stored between 2C and 8C and retained between -25C and -15C in the freezer.
Thus, it is essential to maintain a cold chain when COVID-19 vaccines are stored. As a result, the aforementioned facts contributed to the market expansion in the area. Additionally, it is expected that Europe would hold the second-largest market share for temperature-controlled packaging. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry in the area has increased the demand for temperature-controlled packaging.
This market study on temperature-controlled packaging reveals that market items are in high demand in nations like the U.S., Germany, the UK, China, India, Japan, and others. The publisher estimated market growth from 2023 to 2028 by analyzing major categories and geographical areas to evaluate the status of the current and future temperature-controlled packaging industry.
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical and current revenue (sales figures) for 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global temperature-controlled packaging market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the technology type, application, and region
- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Germany, the U.K., China, India, Japan, and other emerging countries in the temperature-controlled packaging market
- Discussion of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various packaging technologies for current and future applications of temperature-controlled packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry and other application markets
- A look at the recent trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) related developments in the global temperature-controlled packaging market
- Review of key patent grants and patent applications on temperature-controlled packaging markets, and emerging technologies and new developments in this market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent market developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration
Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Sonoco Products Co., FedEx Corp., Cold Chain Technologies, DGP Intelsius GMBH, and CSafe Global
- Amerisource Bergen Corp.
- Cold Chain Technologies
- Csafe Global
- Dgp Intelsius GmbH
- Envirotainer Ab
- Fedex Corp.
- Inmark Global Holdings LLC.
- Peli Biothermal Ltd.
- Sofrigam Sa
- Sonoco Products Co.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- Va-Q-Tec AG
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Introduction
- Market Size
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Economic Environment
- Market Environment
- Cold Chain Standards and Regulations
- Swot Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Temperature-Controlled Packaging Across Various Industries to Drive the Market Growth
- Increasing Emphasis on Producing Medicines and Treatments for Rare Diseases in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Growth in Healthcare Sector Owing to Covid-19 Spike
- Market Challenges
- Volatility in Crude Oil Prices Hampering the Market Growth
- High Capital Investment and Lack of Awareness Act as a Major Challenge to the Market Growth
- Rising Cost of Gas Leading to Dry Ice Shortages in UK and Europe
- Dry Ice Releases Carbon Dioxide Generated Upon Use
- Market Opportunities
- Digitization of the Tcp Market Will Assist Businesses in Reducing Operating Costs and Human Checks
- Growth in Healthcare Sector Owing to Covid-19 Spike
- Macroeconomic Issues Impacting the Pharmaceutical Industry's Supply Chain
Chapter 4 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Type
- Introduction
- Comparing Alternatives in Temperature-Controlled Packaging
- The Importance of Insulated Packaging
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Active Systems
- Passive Systems
Chapter 5 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Product
- Highlights
- Factors Influencing the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Insulated Shippers
- Insulated Containers
- Refrigerants
Chapter 6 Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical by Region
- Highlights
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- North America
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Strategic Insights
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Row
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market
- Sustainable Cold Chain Packaging
- Sustainable Packaging and the Circular Economy
- Importance of Esg in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging Industry
- Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- Esg Practices in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market
- Current Status of Esg in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market
- Esg Score Analysis
- Environmental Score
- Social Score
- Governance Score:
- Total Score
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale
- Risk Scale
- Exposure Scale
- Management Scale
- Example of Successful Esg Implementation
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies
- Smart Technology for a Better Cold Chain
- Iot Sensors
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Blockchain
- 3D Printing Technology
- Smart Cold Chain Packaging
- Cold Chain Technology is Still Developing
- Pallet Containerization for Air Freight
- Parcel-Size Containers
- Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution
- Expanding Operation
- Cell and Gene Therapies
- Technology Advancement Undertaken by Key Players
- Switch to Unpigmented Trays Will Drive An Increase in the Circularity of Pet Trays
- Next Generation Digital Supply Chain Solutions
- Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Bulk Shipments Using Reusable Dry Ice
- Phase Change Materials' Technology for the Box Used for Covid-19 Vaccine Transportation
- New Product/New Technology Development
- Patent Granted on Technologies
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Major Strategic Developments
- Recent Developments by Key Players
