Global Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Royalty Rates Report 2022 with Theory Associated with Deriving Royalty Rates

DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Royalty Rates for Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Royalty Rates for Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology features more real-deal royalty rates, license fees, and milestone payment benchmarks than any other publication.
The ninth edition of Royalty Rates for Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology contains hundreds of royalty rates and other financial compensation benchmarks that can be used to optimize the pricing of biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovations. You'll find updated and expanded information from past editions as well as an increased number of reported license agreements.
This new edition and the transaction details have been collected from well-established sources over a period of 22 years of research. Royalty Rates for Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology provides real-deal information for hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, and milestone payments. And it goes well beyond the rates to provide context for each deal analyzed.
This unique resource is organized into two useful sections:
The first section covers the theory associated with deriving royalty rates.
An overview of intellectual property value is included along with seven methods that can be employed to derive royalty rates: Simple Rules of Thumb, Industry Guidelines, Discounted Cash Flow Analysis, Risk-Adjusted Net Present Value Analysis, Infringement Damages Analysis, Comparable License Transactions, Investment Rate of Return Analysis, and the Relief-From-Royalty Method.
The second section of this one-of-a-kind report presents detailed financial information from real-world transactions.
You'll find information on the parties involved in the transactions along with a description of the technology exchanged and all financial details that could be discovered. This publication is designed to provide accurate and authoritative information about the subject matter covered.
Key Topics Covered:
- 1,2-diphenylethanes, 1,3-diphenylpropanes and benzyl tetralins
- Abuse Deterrent
- Actimmune - interferon gamma-1b
- Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency
- Agriculture
- Alcohol Dependency Treatment
- Aldurazyme - recombinant form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase
- Alpha Interferon - Natural
- Alzheimer's Treatment
- Alzheimer's Diagnostic Test
- Anemia
- Anesthetic
- Animal Health Products
- Antibiotic
- Antibodies
- Antifungal
- Antifungal Agent - Amphotericin B
- Anti-hypertension Therapy
- Arginine Products
- Arthritis - Rheumatoid - Drug Humira
- Asthma Drug - Oral Administration
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapy
- Autoimmune Disease Therapy
- Automated Cell Processing Instrument
- Automated Process Research
- Bacterial Infections
- BetaKine (TGF-beta-2)
- Bicifadine
- Biochemical Technology Portfolio
- Blood
- BPI - Human Protein
- Cancer
- Cancer Diagnostics
- Cancer- Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors
- Cancer LukemiaTreatment
- Cancer Research Technology
- Cancer Therapy
- Cancer Treatment
- Cannabinoid Receptor Meditating Compounds
- Cardiorenal Disease Therapies
- Cardiovascular
- Cartilage Regenerative Technology
- Catheter Technology
- cdkl Assay
- Cell Adhesion Technology - LEC-CAM
- Cell Cultures
- Chimeric IgG1 antibodies
- Cholesterol High LDL Treatment
- Cholesterol Treatment
- Chromosome Analysis Technology
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapy
- Cochleates, Liposomes and Proteoliposomes
- Cold Remedy
- Collagenase Ointment
- Consensus Interferon
- Contraceptive
- Contrast Agent - Intravenous
- COPD Treatment
- Coronary Drug-eluting Stent
- Cough Medicine
- Crohn's Disease Therapy
- Cyclin Dependent Kinasc Assay Test Kit
- Cypress Stem Cells
- Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
- Cytomegalovirus Intravenous Treatment
- Deferrum deferiprone
- Dermatology
- Diabetes
- Diagnostic Alliance
- Diagnostic Imagining Using Ligands
- Dietary Supplement - Botanical
- Diltiazem Heart Drug
- DNA - PK
- DNA Binding Invention
- DNA Nanocircles
- DNA Synthesis
- Drug Delivery
- EGF Fusion Protein
- Eli Lilly & Co. Experiences Compulsory License Royalty Rates
- Enoxaparin
- Environmental Test Kit
- Enzyme Inhibitors
- Epilepsy Treatment - ADCI
- EPO, Hepatitis B and IL-2
- Erectial Dsyfuction Therapy - VitarosT
- Erythronmycin Antibiotic
- Estrogen Replacement Therapy
- Fertility Treatment
- Fibrotic Disease Therapy - Pirfenidone
- Financing Research
- Fusion Inihibitors for HIV
- Gastrointestinal Infection
- Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Devices for Oral Intake
- Gene Activation Technology
- Gene Alteration Technology
- Gene Sequencing
- Gene Splicing Technology
- Gene Therapy Partnership Network
- Genetic Abnormalities Test - Prenatal
- Genetic Research
- Genetic Technology
- Genetically Engineered Listeria Immune Therapy
- Genomics-based Drug Discovery
- Glycogen Storage Disease III
- Hepatitis
- Hereditary Angioedema
- Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis.
- HIV and AIDS
- Human Gene Technology
- Human Growth Hormone
- Human Monoclonal Antibodies Discovery Technology
- Human Monoclonal Antibodu - Adalimumab
- Humanization Antibody
- Humanized Antibody
- Humanized Monoclonal Antibody
- Hypertension Treatment- autologous gene therapy
- Hypertension Treatment- tadalafil
- Immune (idiopathic) Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapy
- Immune System Enhancement
- Immune System Regulators - Cytokines
- Immunodeficiency
- Immunotoxin - MDX-RA
- Indiplon
- Infections - Bacterial
- Infertility Treatment - Male
- Inflammation Antibody-based Therapeutics
- Inflammatory - Topical Therapy
- Inflammatory Diseases
- Influenza Drug
- Inhaler Technology
- Insomnia
- Insomnia Therapy
- Integrelin Drug
- Interferon Gamma-1b
- Intracellular Receptor Technology
- Kidney Disease Treatment
- Liver Disease Therapy
- Living Cells Connective Tissue
- Lubrin
- Lung Problems (Emphysema) Treatment
- Lupis Nephritis
- Lupus Nephritis
- Macular Degeneration Therapy
- Macular Therapy - Spinal Muscular Atrophy
- Mammary Cell Growth Inhibitor
- Metabolic Treatment
- Michellamine B/Tropical Vine Leaves
- Microorganism Detection in Water
- Microsponge Delivery System
- Migraine Relief
- Modulation of Opioid Receptors
- Monoclonal Antibodies Binding to TGF-B
- Monoclonal Antibodies to Gram Negative Sepsis-Related Bacteria
- Monoclonal Antibody 45-J Test
- Monoclonal Antibody Technology
- mRNA Technology
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Multiple Sclerosis - Relasping
- Multiple Sclerosis Therapy - Copaxone
- Naked DNA Technology
- Nanocrystalline Particles
- NASA Technology
- Nasal Decongestant
- Nasal Vitamin B-12 Therapy
- Natural Cell Signaling Phenomenon
- Nerve Repair
- Nervous System Therapeutics
- NeuroCell Joint Venture
- Neurodegenerative and Psychiatric Diseases Therapy
- Neurological
- Neurology - Menkes disease
- Neurotrophic Factor Commercialization
- Nicotine Addiction Treatment
- Nifedipine Crystals
- Novasome Lipid Vesicles Encapsulation Technology
- Nuclear Matrix Protein Technology
- Nucleic Acid
- Nureologogical Disorders Anti-agitation Drug
- Nutrition - Salt Alternative
- Obesity
- Obesity Therapy
- Opthalmic
- Oral Contraceptive
- Osteoarthritis Treatment for Animals
- Osteoporosis Compound 1-apiha-hydroxyvitamin D2
- Oxygenation
- Pain Management
- Parkinson's Disease
- PEG Enhanced L-asparaginase
- Pegylated Reagent
- Personal Care
- Pet Medication
- Photodynamic Therapy
- Platinate HPMA Copolymer
- Pneumocystis Carinii Pneumonia
- Poly (ADP Ribose) Polymerase Diagnostic Assay
- Polymerase Chain Reaction Technology
- Pre-eclampsia/Toxemia Diagnosis and Therapy
- Primary Biliary Cholangitis
- Pro-Apolipoprotein A-I and Lipid Complexes
- Progesterone Gel
- Protein Secretion Technology
- Proteomics Technology
- Psychiatric & Psychotic Therapy
- Psychotherapeutic Drugs
- Pulmonary Disease
- Radynilel Hypoxic Tumor Cell Radiosensitizer
- Rapid Diagnostic Test
- RAS Human Protein/Rational Drug Design
- Recombinant Human Erythropoietin- Procrit
- Recombinant Human Inerlukin-twelve (rhIL-1 2)
- Recombinant Technology
- Respiratory Therapy
- Retinoids
- Rhenium Radiotherapy and Monoclonal Antibodies
- Ribozymes
- Rickets - x-linked hypophosphatemia treatment
- RNAi Interference Technology
- RNAi Interference Therapies
- Sarafem
- Schizophrenia
- Schizophrenia and Bipolar Treatment
- Septic Shock Treatment - Human Thymosin beta 4 (T?4), a 43-amino acid peptide
- Sexual Dysfunction Therapy
- Skin Disorder
- Skin Technology - Polyactive Polymer Biomaterial
- Sleep Therapy
- Spirulina
- Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (Syk) Inhibitor
- Stem Cell
- Stem-loop Vector Technology
- Stromal Derived Factor 1 (SDF-1) Peptide Agonists and Antagonists
- Sugar Substitute
- TamifluT
- TelavancinT - Antibotic
- Testosterone Replacement
- TGF-beta
- Thalidomide
- Thalidomide Analogs
- Thymidine Kinase Isoenzyme Diagnostics
- Tissue Malignancy Treatments
- Topical Adminstration Technology
- Transdermal Estrogen Patch
- Tropical Plants
- Ultrasound Contrast Agent
- Vaccine Research
- Vaccines, gene-based
- Virus Prevention and Treatment - Coronavirus
- Virus Vaccines
- Wart Removal Products
- Water-Jel Sterile Burn Dressings
- Yeast-based Screening Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fm5y6
