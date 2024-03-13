Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Asset Purchase Deal Analysis Report 2024: Key Trends of Business Assets, Product Assets, Royalty Assets, and Technology Assets Deals Signed Since 2016

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter business, product, technology and royalty asset purchase deals.

The report provides access to asset purchase deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. The report focuses on four primary types of asset available for purchase, business assets, product assets, royalty assets, and technology assets.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of asset purchase deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual asset purchase contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of asset purchase dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in asset purchase as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of asset purchase deals. Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading asset purchase deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active asset purchase dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of asset purchase deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the asset purchase deal.

The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all asset purchase deals announced since 2016. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.

Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse asset purchase deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials - headline, upfront, milestone, royalty rates

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology includes:

Trends in asset purchase dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of asset purchase deal structure

Directory of asset purchase deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading asset purchase deals by value

Most active asset purchase dealmakers

The leading asset purchase partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in asset purchase dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Types of assets purchased

2.3. Trends in asset purchase deals since 2016

2.3.1. Asset purchase dealmaking by year, 2016-2024

2.3.2. Asset purchase dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2024

2.3.3. Asset purchase dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2024

2.3.4. Asset purchase dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2024

2.3.5. Asset purchase dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2024

2.3.6. Asset purchase dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2024

2.4. Reasons for entering into asset purchase partnering deals

2.4.1. Business assets

2.4.2. Product assets

2.4.3. Royalty assets

2.4.4. Technology assets

2.5. The future of asset purchase deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of asset purchase deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Asset purchase agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading asset purchase deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top asset purchase deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active asset purchase dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active asset purchase dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Asset purchase deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Asset purchase deals with contracts 2016-2024

