Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Co-development Deals Analysis 2016-2023: From Negotiation to Collaboration: Decoding Co-Development Deal Dynamics - Focus on the Top 25 Dealmakers

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-development deals.

This report offers comprehensive insights into co-development deals that have been announced from 2016 to 2023. It provides valuable information about the payment terms and other deal specifics that have been disclosed by the involved parties, shedding light on the negotiation process and terms that can be expected during deal negotiations. Understanding the flexibility and conditions of prospective partners' negotiated deal terms is crucial for making informed decisions.

The report covers co-development agreements and alliances, offering a detailed overview of the trends, deal structures, and prominent co-development deals since 2016. It also lists the top 25 most active co-development dealmakers, making it easier to access full deal records and contract documents for reference.

Additionally, the report provides an extensive review of co-development deals organized by company, therapy area, technology type, and industry, making it a valuable resource for those seeking comprehensive information on co-development deals. It includes a deal directory with listings of all co-development deals announced since 2016, organized by company, therapeutic area, and technology type, with hyperlinks to online versions of deal records and contract documents where available.

The report utilizes tables and figures to illustrate the trends and activities in co-development dealmaking over the specified period. Overall, it serves as a comprehensive guide for those interested in co-development alliances and offers valuable insights into this aspect of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse co-development deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology includes:

Trends in co-development dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of co-development deal structure

Directory of co-development deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading co-development deals by value

Most active co-development dealmakers

The leading co-development partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in co-development dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of co-development deal

2.3. Trends in co-development deals since 2016

2.3.1. Co-development dealmaking by year, 2016-2023

2.3.2. Co-development dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2023

2.3.3. Co-development dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2023

2.3.4. Co-development dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2023

2.3.5. Co-development dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2023

2.3.6. Co-development dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2023

2.4. Reasons for entering into co-development partnering deals

2.5. The future of co-development deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of co-development deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Co-development agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading co-development deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top co-development deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Co-development deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Co-development deals with contracts 2016-2023



Deal directory

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ur3p1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets