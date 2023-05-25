Global Pharmacovigilance Market Report 2023: A $7.1 Billion Market in 2022 Fueled by Growing Drug Consumption - Forecasts to 2031

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 May, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacovigilance Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacovigilance market value was USD 7.10 billion in 2022, driven by the rising drug consumption across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 18.61 billion by 2031.

The global pharmacovigilance market encompasses various activities, such as adverse event reporting, signal detection, risk management, and regulatory compliance, carried out by pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and regulatory agencies.

Pharmacovigilance Market Scenario

The global pharmacovigilance market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising drug consumption, growing concerns about drug safety, and stringent regulatory requirements.

Moreover, the expanding drug development pipeline, increasing number of clinical trials, and the emergence of advanced pharmacovigilance technologies have contributed to the market's expansion.

North America: The largest market for pharmacovigilance, driven by factors such as the advanced healthcare infrastructure, a strong focus on research and development, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and CROs.

Europe: The second-largest market, with increasing demand for pharmacovigilance services due to growing concerns about drug safety and stringent regulatory requirements.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as a rapidly aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Key Trends in the Pharmacovigilance Market

Outsourcing of pharmacovigilance activities: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing pharmacovigilance activities to contract research organizations (CROs) to reduce costs, streamline operations, and access specialized expertise, driving market growth

Adoption of advanced technologies: The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics has improved the efficiency and effectiveness of pharmacovigilance processes, contributing to market expansion

Growing emphasis on risk management and post-marketing surveillance: The increasing focus on risk management and post-marketing surveillance has led to a greater demand for pharmacovigilance services, particularly in the area of signal detection and risk evaluation

Pharmacovigilance Market: Competitor Landscape

The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players.

The major companies in the market are as follows:

  • Drug Safety Solutions Limited
  • Worldwide Clinical Trials
  • Baroclinica
  • United Biosource LLC, Ennov
  • AB Cube France
  • Covance Inc
  • Accenture
  • PRA Health Sciences, Inc
  • Ergomed Plc
  • IQVIA
  • Genpact
  • Cognizant
  • Parexel International Corporation
  • ArisGlobal
  • ICON plc
  • Oracle
  • Syneos Health

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Type

  • Spontaneous Reporting
  • Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting
  • Targeted Spontaneous Reporting
  • Cohort Event Monitoring
  • Electronic Health Record (EHR) Mining
  • Others

Market Breakup by Service Provider

  • In - House
  • Contract Outsourcing

Market Breakup by Product Life Cycle

  • Pre -Clinical
  • Phase-I
  • Phase -II
  • Phase -III
  • Phase -VI

Market Breakup by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Pharma and Biotech Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROS)
  • Healthcare Providers
  • Others

Patent Analysis

  • Analysis by Type of Patent
  • Analysis by Publication year
  • Analysis by Issuing Authority
  • Analysis by Patent Age
  • Analysis by CPC Analysis
  • Analysis by Patent Valuation
  • Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

  • Analysis by year
  • Analysis by Amount Awarded
  • Analysis by Issuing Authority
  • Analysis by Grant Application
  • Analysis by Funding Institute
  • Analysis by NIH Departments
  • Analysis by Recipient Organization

Funding Analysis

  • Analysis by Funding Instances
  • Analysis by Type of Funding
  • Analysis by Funding Amount
  • Analysis by Leading Players
  • Analysis by Leading Investors
  • Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

  • Analysis by Partnership Instances
  • Analysis by Type of Partnership
  • Analysis by Leading Players
  • Analysis by Geography

Regulatory Framework

  • Regulatory Overview
  • US FDA
  • EU EMA
  • INDIA CDSCO
  • JAPAN PMDA
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyida2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market to 2028: Featuring Associated British Foods, Cargill, Dixie Foods and Do It Organic Among Others

United States Large-Cell and Other Lung Cancer Epidemiology Report 2022-2042

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.