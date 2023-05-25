Global Pharmacovigilance Market Report 2023: A $7.1 Billion Market in 2022 Fueled by Growing Drug Consumption - Forecasts to 2031

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacovigilance Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacovigilance market value was USD 7.10 billion in 2022, driven by the rising drug consumption across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 18.61 billion by 2031.

The global pharmacovigilance market encompasses various activities, such as adverse event reporting, signal detection, risk management, and regulatory compliance, carried out by pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and regulatory agencies.



Pharmacovigilance Market Scenario



The global pharmacovigilance market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising drug consumption, growing concerns about drug safety, and stringent regulatory requirements.

Moreover, the expanding drug development pipeline, increasing number of clinical trials, and the emergence of advanced pharmacovigilance technologies have contributed to the market's expansion.



North America: The largest market for pharmacovigilance, driven by factors such as the advanced healthcare infrastructure, a strong focus on research and development, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and CROs.



Europe: The second-largest market, with increasing demand for pharmacovigilance services due to growing concerns about drug safety and stringent regulatory requirements.



Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as a rapidly aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Key Trends in the Pharmacovigilance Market

Outsourcing of pharmacovigilance activities: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing pharmacovigilance activities to contract research organizations (CROs) to reduce costs, streamline operations, and access specialized expertise, driving market growth

Adoption of advanced technologies: The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics has improved the efficiency and effectiveness of pharmacovigilance processes, contributing to market expansion

Growing emphasis on risk management and post-marketing surveillance: The increasing focus on risk management and post-marketing surveillance has led to a greater demand for pharmacovigilance services, particularly in the area of signal detection and risk evaluation

Pharmacovigilance Market: Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players.

The major companies in the market are as follows:

Drug Safety Solutions Limited

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Baroclinica

United Biosource LLC, Ennov

AB Cube France

Covance Inc

Accenture

PRA Health Sciences, Inc

Ergomed Plc

IQVIA

Genpact

Cognizant

Parexel International Corporation

ArisGlobal

ICON plc

Oracle

Syneos Health

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Type

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Mining

Others

Market Breakup by Service Provider

In - House

Contract Outsourcing

Market Breakup by Product Life Cycle

Pre -Clinical

Phase-I

Phase -II

Phase -III

Phase -VI

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Healthcare Providers

Others

Patent Analysis

Analysis by Type of Patent

Analysis by Publication year

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Patent Age

Analysis by CPC Analysis

Analysis by Patent Valuation

Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

Analysis by year

Analysis by Amount Awarded

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Grant Application

Analysis by Funding Institute

Analysis by NIH Departments

Analysis by Recipient Organization

Funding Analysis

Analysis by Funding Instances

Analysis by Type of Funding

Analysis by Funding Amount

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Leading Investors

Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

Analysis by Partnership Instances

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Geography

Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Overview

US FDA

EU EMA

INDIA CDSCO

CDSCO JAPAN PMDA

PMDA Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyida2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets