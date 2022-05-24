Global Pharmacy Automation Devices/Equipment Market Share Estimated to be Worth USD 9.83 Billion By 2028, With CAGR of 9.4%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Medication Dispensing Systems, Packaging & Labeling Systems, Storage & Retrieval Systems, Automated Medication Compounding Systems, Tabletop Tablet Counters); By Application; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" in its research database.

According to recent research study, the global pharmacy automation devices market size & share is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 4.82 billion in 2020 to reach USD 9.83 billion by 2028.

What is Pharmacy Automation Devices/Equipment Systems? How Big is Pharmacy Automation Devices/Equipment Market Share?

Report Overview

Pharmacy automation devices have a major role in the current healthcare sector, as it makes the course of pharmacy works out easier. These devices allow easy administration and distribution of medication in hospitals and pharmacy sectors like filling &capping of drugs, administration & storing of drugs, and tagging the prescriptions. It also has the ability to store and manage more than 200-300 medications and patients' data.

The system offers benefits such as reduced vulnerability to the shortage of medications, reduced medication waste, decreased medication cost per dose, and better patient safety. With these devices, labor costs and medication flaws can be reduced and accuracy and speed can be increased. Factors such as the development of RFID, barcode scanning technology, smart dashboard, and information reliability in pharmacies are anticipated to boost the efficiency of pharmacy automation.

Top Pharmacy Automation Devices Companies Profile Covered in this Report Are:

Amerisource Bergen Corporation

Omnicell Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Deenova S.R.L

Accu Chart Plus Healthcare Systems Inc.

Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

Talyst LLC

ScriptPro LLC

Medacist Solutions Group LLC

Kirby Lester

Cerner Corporation

ARxIUM

CareFusion ( Becton Dickinson )

) Parata Systems LLC

Swisslog Healthcare

TouchPoint Medical

Yuyama Co. Ltd

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market: Report Scope

Market Outlook for 2028: USD 9.83 billion
Market Size 2020 Value: USD 4.82 billion in 2020
Expected CAGR Growth: 9.4% from 2021 - 2028
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021 - 2028
Top Market Players: Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Omnicell, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Deenova S.R.L, Accu Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc., Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC, Talyst, LLC, ScriptPro, LLC, Medacist Solutions Group, LLC, Kirby Lester, Cerner Corporation, ARxIUM, CareFusion (Becton Dickinson), Parata Systems, LLC, Swisslog Healthcare, TouchPoint Medical, and Yuyama Co. Ltd
Segments Covered: By Product, By End-Use, By Region

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market: Key Growth Drivers

Advancements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are expected to create new opportunities in the market. The rising need to reduce medication errors, increase in the decentralization of pharmacies, growing elderly population, and increasing labor costs are some of the other factors expected to fuel the growth of the pharmacy automation market. Advantages of the pharmacy automation market in terms of industrial pharmacy and the rising use of automated dispensing in pharmacies and hospitals are all driving the pharmacy automation system market.

Moreover, growing mergers and acquisitions among leading market players in this market combined with new product introductions are also boosting the growth of the pharmacy automation devices market. In addition, advancements in medication management solutions such as enhanced pharmacy supply chain management and medication usage, digitization and streamlined workflows, enhanced technology-enabled services to support regulatory compliance, and improved efficiency are also favoring the market growth for pharmacy automation devices.

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market: Segmentation

Insight by Product

The medication dispensing systems segment witnessed the largest market share in the global pharmacy automation devices market in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the surge in morbidities due to medication dosing errors. Also, strengthening government guidelines is forcing pharmacists and healthcare institutes to enhance patient care services. Moreover, the automated medication compounding systems segment is expected to generate the fastest growth over the foreseen period owing to increasing applications in sterile compounding.

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Report Segmentation

By Product By End-Use By Region Medication Dispensing Systems

Packaging and Labeling Systems

Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Tabletop Counters Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Regional Insights: Pharmacy Automation Devices Market

North America accounted for over 50% market share in the pharmacy automation devices market owing to the factors such as growing technological developments in workflow systems and decreased upfront cost of the automation systems. Also, the rising number of drug prescriptions at pharmacies due to an increase in the elderly population is accelerating the growth of the global pharmacy automation devices market. Rising worries over inadequate inventory management are also expected to fuel the growth of high-volume dispensing cabinets in the region, thus boosting the market growth.

Further, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising need for reducing medication dosing errors, decentralization of pharmacies, technological developments by players, and increasing pressure among the government to provide for needy populations. In addition, developments in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the pharmacy automation devices market.

