Global Pharmacy Automation System Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacy Automation System Market Research Report by Product, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmacy Automation System Market size was estimated at USD 3,440.51 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,855.03 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.38% reaching USD 6,932.84 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharmacy Automation System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market, including AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Arxium Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Capsa Healthcare, CareFusion Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Emagin Corporation, Health Robotics SRL, Kirby Lester, KUKA AG, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Inc, Parata Systems, RxSafe, LLC, ScriptPro LLC, Scriptpro LLC, Swisslog Holdings AG, Talyst, LLC, and Yuyama Co., Ltd.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pharmacy Automation System Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing need to minimize medical errors and improving efficiency
5.2.2. Technological advancements in automation systems
5.2.3. Decentralization of pharmacies
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Requirement of high capital investment and stringent government regulations
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increasing mergers & agreements among various companies for product improvements
5.4.2. Rising demand for specialty drug prescription
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Redundancy in adoption in developing and underdeveloped economies
6. Pharmacy Automation System Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Carousel Storage
6.3. IV Pharmacy
6.4. Medication Dispensing Cabinets
6.5. Packaging & Labelling Machines
6.6. Robotic Dispensing Machines
6.7. Tablet Splitters
7. Pharmacy Automation System Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Drug Dispensing & Packaging
7.3. Drug Storage
7.4. Inventory Management
8. Pharmacy Automation System Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Clinic Pharmacies
8.3. Hospital Pharmacies
8.4. Mail Order Pharmacies
8.5. Pharmaceutical SMEs
8.6. Retail Pharmacy Stores
9. Americas Pharmacy Automation System Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Pharmacy Automation System Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Automation System Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. AmerisourceBergen Corporation
13.2. Arxium Inc.
13.3. Baxter International Inc.
13.4. Becton, Dickinson, and Company
13.5. Capsa Healthcare
13.6. CareFusion Corporation
13.7. Cerner Corporation
13.8. Emagin Corporation
13.9. Health Robotics SRL
13.10. Kirby Lester
13.11. KUKA AG
13.12. McKesson Corporation
13.13. Omnicell Inc.
13.14. Parata Systems
13.15. RxSafe, LLC
13.16. ScriptPro LLC
13.17. Scriptpro LLC
13.18. Swisslog Holdings AG
13.19. Talyst, LLC
13.20. Yuyama Co., Ltd.
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1t60u
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
