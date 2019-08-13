Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Industry
Aug 13, 2019, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Phase Change Material (PCM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$585.9 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 16.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Organic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$319.8 Million by the year 2025, Organic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report:
https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799354/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$29.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Organic will reach a market size of US$15.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$174.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AI Technology, Inc. (USA); Climator Sweden AB (Sweden); Cold Chain Technologies (USA); Coolcomposites, Inc. (USA); Croda International PLC (United Kingdom); Datum Phase Change Limited (Thermacool) (United Kingdom); Dow Corning Corporation (USA); Global-E-Systems Europe Bv (The Netherlands); Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany); Honeywell Electronic Materials (USA); Insolcorp, Inc. (USA); Iolitec-Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH (Germany); Laird PLC (United Kingdom); Microtek Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Outlast Technologies LLC. (USA); Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. (USA); Phase Change Material Products Limited (United Kingdom); Rubitherm Technologies GmbH (Germany); Salca BV (The Netherlands); Sasol Ltd. (South Africa); Teappcm (India)
Download the full report:
https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799354/?utm_source=PRN
PHASE CHANGE MATERIAL (PCM) MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Phase Change Material (PCM) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Inorganic (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
Bio-based (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
Organic (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Phase Change Material (PCM) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Building & Construction (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Building & Construction (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: HVAC (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: HVAC (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Thermal Energy Storage (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 8: Thermal Energy Storage (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 9: Textile (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Textile (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cold Chain & Packaging (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Cold Chain & Packaging (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Refrigeration & Equipment (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Refrigeration & Equipment (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Organic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Organic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Inorganic (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Inorganic (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Bio-based (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Bio-based (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Inorganic (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Bio-based (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Organic (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Phase Change Material (PCM) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: United States Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 30: Canadian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phase
Change Material (PCM) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 34: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Japanese Market for Phase Change Material (PCM):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Phase Change Material (PCM) in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Chinese Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Chinese Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Chinese Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Phase Change Material (PCM) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Inorganic (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Bio-based (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Organic (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 41: European Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Phase Change Material (PCM) Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 47: Phase Change Material (PCM) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 48: French Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: French Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 51: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: German Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 55: Italian Demand for Phase Change Material (PCM) in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Italian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Italian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Italian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 59: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Phase Change Material (PCM) in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 60: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: United Kingdom Market for Phase Change Material
(PCM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 62: United Kingdom Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 63: Spanish Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 64: Spanish Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Spanish Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 67: Russian Phase Change Material (PCM) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Russian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Russian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 71: Rest of Europe Phase Change Material (PCM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 72: Rest of Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Rest of Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Rest of Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Phase Change Material (PCM) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and
2025
Table 79: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 81: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Australian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 85: Indian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 86: Indian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Indian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 89: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Phase Change Material (PCM) in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 94: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phase Change Material
(PCM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) MARKET Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Latin American Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 98: Latin American Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 99: Latin American Demand for Phase Change Material (PCM)
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 100: Latin American Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Latin American Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 102: Latin American Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 103: Argentinean Phase Change Material (PCM) Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Argentinean Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Argentinean Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 106: Argentinean Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 107: Phase Change Material (PCM) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 108: Brazilian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 109: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Brazilian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 111: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 112: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 113: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 114: Mexican Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 115: Rest of Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Rest of Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 118: Rest of Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) MARKET Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 119: The Middle East Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 120: The Middle East Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 121: The Middle East Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: The Middle East Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: The Middle East Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 124: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and
2025
IRAN
Table 125: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phase
Change Material (PCM) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 126: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Iranian Market for Phase Change Material (PCM):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 128: Iranian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 129: Israeli Phase Change Material (PCM) Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 130: Israeli Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Israeli Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 132: Israeli Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 133: Saudi Arabian Demand for Phase Change Material (PCM)
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Saudi Arabian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Saudi Arabian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 136: Saudi Arabian Phase Change Material (PCM) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 137: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS
2025
Table 139: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 141: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 142: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2019 VS
2025
Table 143: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 144: Rest of Middle East Phase Change Material (PCM) MARKET Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 145: African Phase Change Material (PCM) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 147: African Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 148: African Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AI TECHNOLOGY
CLIMATOR SWEDEN AB
COLD CHAIN TECHNOLOGIES
COOLCOMPOSITES, INC.
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
DATUM PHASE CHANGE LIMITED (THERMACOOL)
DOW CORNING CORPORATION
GLOBAL-E-SYSTEMS EUROPE BV
HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA
HONEYWELL ELECTRONIC MATERIALS
INSOLCORP
IOLITEC-IONIC LIQUIDS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
LAIRD PLC
MICROTEK LABORATORIES
OUTLAST TECHNOLOGIES LLC.
PHASE CHANGE ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
PHASE CHANGE MATERIAL PRODUCTS LIMITED
RUBITHERM TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
SALCA BV
SASOL
TEAPPCM
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report:
https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799354/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article