Global Phase Change Memory Strategic Business Report 2023: Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters to Spur Growth of PCM

The global market for Phase Change Memory estimated at US$678.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 50.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

PCM as DRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 52.7% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pcm As Sram segment is readjusted to a revised 50.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $214.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 59.9% CAGR



The Phase Change Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$214.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 59.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.2% and 44.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 42.7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Competitive Scenario

Phase Change Memory - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Importance of Memory in Computing

Phase-Change Memory: A Budding Market with Unmatched Growth Potential

Compelling Applications of Phase-Change Memories

North American Market Stays Strong with Technological Advances

Developed Regions Remain the Primary Revenue Contributors for World Welding Machinery Market - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed Regions & Developing Regions (2020 & 2027P)

Global Phase Change Memory Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenue) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

Phase Change Memory (PCM): Definition, Scope, Evolution, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based Opportunities for the Evolution of PCM

Rise of High Performance Computing Opens Doors for Exploiting Novel Memory Architecture & Solutions: Global High Performance Computing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters to Spur Growth of PCM

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal with New Opportunities for Datacenters

This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage Solutions

As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations Needing Novel New Generation Memory Technologies: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Rapid Development of Internet of Things Devices to Spur Demand for Phase Change Memory

The Growing IoT Ecosystem Creates an Urgent Need for Novel Memory Solutions: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Big Boost with Rising Uptake of Big Data Storage

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Research Touching Different Aspects to Enable Phase-Change Memory for Data Storage

Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the PCM Market

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Phase Change Memory Market Posts Solid Gains with Skyrocketing Smartphone Demand

Advanced Phase-Change Memory Options for Automotive Applications

Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM

Growing Demand for Non-Von Neumann Computing to Overcome Memory Bottlenecks in Von Neumann Model Offers Robust Potential for Growth of PCM

Brain-Inspired Computing: A New Innovation Using Phase-Change Memory

Expanding Applications to Spur Medium to Long-Term Growth in the Market

Key Issues Encountered with Phase-Change Memory Options

Phase-Change Memory Eyes on Wide Horizons with Efforts to Address Limitations

