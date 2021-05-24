Global Phase I CRO (Clinical Research Organization) Benchmarking Report 2021: Many Sponsor Companies Turn to CROs for the Heavy Lifting of Their Clinical Development Programs
May 24, 2021, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phase I CRO Benchmarking (13th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We know many sponsor companies turn to CROs for the heavy lifting of their clinical development programs.
Finding the service provider best suited to meet trial needs and ensuring that the provider can meet performance expectations constitutes the onerous and time-intensive decision-making process that companies take on if they need to outsource any or all components of their clinical trials. In other words, companies need a reliable resource to shed light on CRO selection and CRO performance.
This report is that resource. We aim to alleviate some of the stress associated with this process by enhancing your ability to make informed decisions.
This report includes insights from 191 experienced Phase I outsourcers and more than 500 service provider encounters.
What does the outsourcing community consider when it comes to CRO selection? Which providers are favoured by respondents and where do providers fall regarding cost perceptions? Explore these measures and more help to frame all that goes into CRO selection. Whether you're a sponsor or provider, use this research to glean what you need to make the best decisions possible for your clinical development programs and service offerings.
What You Will Learn:
Sponsors:
- Learn which service providers your company should keep in mind for your clinical development programs by identifying how your peers' expectations line up with individual CROs
- Better understand CRO customer loyalty based on overall customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend and likelihood to use again
- Find out which Phase I-specific attributes motivate outsourcing selection, and evaluate verbatim responses from recent customers on CRO performance
Service Providers:
- Contrast how your company measures up against your competitors across 22 attributes grouped by Budget, Delivery, Staff, Accessibility, and Services
- Discover how to enhance your marketing messaging by concentrating on the areas in which customers say you shine compared to the competition
- Determine which factors influence sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are becoming more significant for future outsourcing
Major Topics:
- Service Provider Selection Process
- Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
- Company Service Quality Profiles
Key Topics Covered:
1. Service Provider Selection Process
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Selection Attributes
- Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection
- Select Respondent Comments
2. Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Phase I Leadership, Familiarity, and Use
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Preference among Users
- Cost Perceptions
- Cost Experience among Users
- Summary Table
3. Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Budget Factors
- Delivery Factors
- Staff Characteristics
- Accessibility
- Services
- Customer Loyalty: 2021
- Customer Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
4. Company Service Quality Profiles
- Celerion
- Covance
- Eurofins
- Frontage
- ICON
- IQVIA
- Medpace
- Parexel
- PPD
- PRA
- Syneos Health
- Worldwide Clinical Trials
5. Study Data
- Phase I Leaders, Unprompted
- Other Responses
- Phase I Leaders, Prompted
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Provider Usage
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Differentiation
- Service Provider Cost Perceptions
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers
- Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance
- Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
- Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
- Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection
- Outside Consultant Assistance
6. Service Provider Drill-downs
- Algorithme Pharma (Altasciences)
- BioPharma Services Inc.
- Bioskin
- Biotrial
- Catalyst Clinical Research
- Celerion
- CHDR
- Covance
- CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting
- DCRI-Duke
- Eurofins
- Frontage
- High Point Clinical Trial Center
- ICON
- Innovaderm
- IQVIA
- Lambda
- Linical Accelovance
- Medpace
- Medsource
- NAMSA
- Novotech
- Nuvisan
- Ora
- Parexel
- Pharm-Olam International
- PharPoint
- PPD
- PRA
- QPS
- Quotient Clinical
- Rho
- SGS Life Sciences
- Simbec-Orion
- Syneos Health
- Synteract
- TKL Research
- Vince & Associates (Altasciences)
- WCCT Global
- Worldwide Clinical Trials
7. Demographics
- Company Type
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Outsourcing Involvement by Phase
- Involvement in Clinical Development
- Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
- Years of Industry Experience
- Age
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxvdln
