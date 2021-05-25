Global Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking Report 2021 - Companies Turn to CROs for the Heavy Lifting of their Clinical Development Programs
May 25, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking (13th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We know many sponsor companies turn to CROs for the heavy lifting of their clinical development programs.
Finding the service provider best suited to meet trial needs and ensuring that provider can meet performance expectations constitutes the onerous and time-intensive decision-making process that companies take on if they need to outsource any or all components of their clinical trials.
In other words, companies need a reliable resource to shed light on CRO selection and CRO performance. This report is that resource. We aim to alleviate some of the stress associated with this process by enhancing your ability to make informed decisions.
Want to learn what the outsourcing community considers when it comes to CRO selection? Or how to get a sense of a provider's brand positioning, customer loyalty, and attribute-specific strengths and weaknesses? Whether you're a sponsor or provider, use this research to glean what you need to make the best decisions possible for your clinical development programs and service offerings.
This report includes insights from 237 experienced Phase II/III outsourcers and more than 800 service provider encounters.
What You Will Learn:
Sponsors:
- Discover which service providers your company should consider for your clinical development programs by seeing how your peers' expectations line up with individual CROs
- Gain insight into CRO customer loyalty based on overall customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend and likelihood to use again
- Learn which Phase II/III-specific attributes drive outsourcing selection, and explore verbatim responses from recent customers on CRO performance
Service Providers:
- Compare how your company matches up against your competitors across 21 attributes grouped by Budget, Delivery, Staff and Services
- Learn how to improve your marketing messaging by focusing on the areas in which customers say you excel compared to the competition
- Find out which factors affect sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are gaining in importance for future outsourcing
Major Topics:
- Service Provider Selection Process
- Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
- Company Service Quality Profiles
Key Topics Covered:
1. Service Provider Selection Process
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Selection Attributes
- Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection
- Select Respondent Comments
2. Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Phase II/III Leadership, Familiarity, and Use
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Preference among Users
- Cost Perceptions
- Cost Experience among Users
- Summary Table
3. Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Budget Factors
- Delivery Factors
- Staff Characteristics
- Services
- Customer Loyalty: 2021
- Customer Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
4. Company Service Quality Profiles
- Bioclinica
- Covance
- Eurofins
- ICON
- IQVIA
- Medpace
- Parexel
- Pharm-Olam International
- PPD
- PRA
- Syneos Health
- Synteract
- Worldwide Clinical Trials
5. Study Data
- Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted
- Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Provider Familiarity - Additional Providers
- Service Provider Usage
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Differentiation
- Service Provider Cost Perceptions
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers
- Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance
- Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
- Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
- Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection
- Outside Consultant Assistance
- Service Provider Drill-downs
- Advanced Clinical
- Bioclinica
- Clinical Research Services (CRS)
- Clinipace
- Clintec
- Covance
- CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting
- DaVita Clinical Research
- DCRI-Duke
- Eurofins
- Frontage
- George Clinical
- ICON
- Innovaderm
- IQVIA
- Linical Accelovance
- Medpace
- Medsource
- MMS Holdings
- NAMSA
- Navitas Life Sciences
- Novotech
- Ora
- Parexel
- Pharm-Olam International
- PharPoint
- PPD
- PRA
- Premier Research
- PSI
- QPS
- Rho
- SGS Life Sciences
- Syneos Health
- Synteract
- Worldwide Clinical Trials
6. Demographics
- Company Type
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Outsourcing Involvement by Phase
- Involvement in Clinical Development
- Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
- Years of Industry Experience
- Age
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cam699
