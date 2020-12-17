Global Phase II/III Service Providers CRO Quality Benchmarking Report 2020: Service Provider Selection Process, Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions, Study Data, Demographics

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRO Quality Benchmarking - Phase II/III Service Providers: A Look at Small and Emerging Biopharma (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical outsourcing needs and perceptions can vary quite a bit by company. The publisher understands the desire for a deeper dive regarding the small and emerging biopharma landscape.



This research will help small and emerging biopharma companies make more informed CRO selection decisions. These findings will also help CROs optimize operational and marketing strategies to better accommodate this segment. The degree of detail provided in this report - straight from small and emerging biopharma customers - on CRO awareness, familiarity, reported use, and preference along with perceived leadership, cost perceptions and CRO selection drivers offers a bird's eye view into this segment.

This report was compiled with the small and emerging biopharma company in mind, and various comparisons are made to the larger Phase II/III outsourcing audience.

What You Will Learn:

Small & Emerging Sponsors:

Make a more educated purchase of CRO services by understanding which providers best fit your company's needs

Uncover which CRO attributes drive outsourcing selection for Phase II/III clinical trials as well as which CRO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers

Understand overall CRO customer loyalty via ratings of customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again

Service Providers:

Understand your company's market awareness and positioning, and use this information to develop targeted messaging to small and emerging biopharma companies

Gain insight into small and emerging biopharma preferences and practices with respect to CRO selection and CRO outsourcing preferences

Major Topics:

Service Provider Selection Process

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Study Data

Demographics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Provider Selection Process

Primary Section Takeaways

Preferred Provider Agreements

Number of Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers

Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers

Use of Outside Consultants

Select Respondent Comments

2. Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

Phase II/III Leadership, Familiarity, and Use

Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Preference among Users

Cost Perceptions

Cost Experience among Users

Summary Table

CRO Loyalty

Respondent Comments

3. Study Data

Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted

Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Provider Usage

Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Differentiation

Service Provider Cost Perceptions

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers

Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance

Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers

Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers

Use of Outside Consultants

Outside Consultant Assistance

4. Demographics

Company Type

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Outsourcing Involvement by Phase

Involvement in Clinical Development

Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility

Years of Industry Experience

Age

