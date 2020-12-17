Global Phase II/III Service Providers CRO Quality Benchmarking Report 2020: Service Provider Selection Process, Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions, Study Data, Demographics
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRO Quality Benchmarking - Phase II/III Service Providers: A Look at Small and Emerging Biopharma (2020)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Clinical outsourcing needs and perceptions can vary quite a bit by company. The publisher understands the desire for a deeper dive regarding the small and emerging biopharma landscape.
This research will help small and emerging biopharma companies make more informed CRO selection decisions. These findings will also help CROs optimize operational and marketing strategies to better accommodate this segment. The degree of detail provided in this report - straight from small and emerging biopharma customers - on CRO awareness, familiarity, reported use, and preference along with perceived leadership, cost perceptions and CRO selection drivers offers a bird's eye view into this segment.
This report was compiled with the small and emerging biopharma company in mind, and various comparisons are made to the larger Phase II/III outsourcing audience.
What You Will Learn:
Small & Emerging Sponsors:
- Make a more educated purchase of CRO services by understanding which providers best fit your company's needs
- Uncover which CRO attributes drive outsourcing selection for Phase II/III clinical trials as well as which CRO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers
- Understand overall CRO customer loyalty via ratings of customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again
Service Providers:
- Understand your company's market awareness and positioning, and use this information to develop targeted messaging to small and emerging biopharma companies
- Gain insight into small and emerging biopharma preferences and practices with respect to CRO selection and CRO outsourcing preferences
Major Topics:
- Service Provider Selection Process
- Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Study Data
- Demographics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Service Provider Selection Process
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
- Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
- Use of Outside Consultants
- Select Respondent Comments
2. Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Phase II/III Leadership, Familiarity, and Use
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Preference among Users
- Cost Perceptions
- Cost Experience among Users
- Summary Table
- CRO Loyalty
- Respondent Comments
3. Study Data
- Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted
- Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Provider Usage
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Differentiation
- Service Provider Cost Perceptions
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers
- Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance
- Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
- Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
- Use of Outside Consultants
- Outside Consultant Assistance
4. Demographics
- Company Type
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Outsourcing Involvement by Phase
- Involvement in Clinical Development
- Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
- Years of Industry Experience
- Age
