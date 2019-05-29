NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Phenol Derivatives Market By Derivative (Bisphenol-A, Phenolic Resin, Cyclohexanol and Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024







Global phenol derivatives market is projected to grow from $ 16 billion in 2018 to $ 21.8 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Phenol derivatives find various applications in electronics & electrical goods and automobiles through polycarbonate and epoxy resins. Growing demand from wind energy industry is being witnessed, owing to huge use of epoxy resins in the production of wind turbine blades. Shale oil/tight oil contains more amount of naphtha than conventional oil, thus growing shale oil exploration and production activities would further increase the feedstock supply.



The market for phenol derivatives has been segmented into application, region and company.Based on application, the market has been segmented into bisphenol-A, phenolic resin, cyclohexanol and others.



Of all the derivatives, the bisphenol-A segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, backed by its use in the production of polycarbonates and epoxy resins. Polycarbonate is majorly used in food & drink packaging such as water & baby bottles, compact discs, impact-resistant safety equipment and medical devices, while epoxy resins are used to coat metal products such as food cans, bottle tops and water supply pipes.



Regionally, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth and account for the largest share in global phenol derivatives market in coming years.



India, China, South Korea and Japan are the major consumers of phenol derivatives in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand for phenol derivatives is mainly driven by rising population and increasing urbanization in these countries, which in turn is resulting in huge demand for electronics and automotive goods.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global phenol derivatives market size.

• To forecast global phenol derivatives market based on raw material, technology, derivative and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global phenol derivatives market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global phenol derivatives market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for phenol derivatives market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of phenol derivatives.

Some of the leading players operating in the market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, INEOS, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Compañía Española De Petróleos S.A.U. (CEPSA), Honeywell International Inc., LG Chem, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global phenol derivatives market.

The analyst calculated global phenol derivatives market size using a top-down approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Phenol derivatives manufacturers and suppliers

• Government and other regulatory bodies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to phenol derivatives

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global phenol derivatives market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Derivative:

o Bisphenol-A

- Polycarbonate

o Optical Media

o Automotive

o Electrical & Electronic Appliances

- Epoxy Resin

o Marine

o Can Coating

o Others

o Phenolic Resin

- Bakelite

o Coating Industry

o Adhesives

- Others

o Caprolactam

- Nylon Fiber

o Textile/Fabric

o Industrial Yarn

o Alkylphenol

- Detergents

- Additives

o Other Derivatives

- Aminophenol

o Dye

o Pharmaceutical Drugs

- Cresol

o Antioxidants

o Pesticides

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- South Korea

- Taiwan

- Japan

- India

- Singapore

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- Netherlands

- Belgium

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- UAE

- Qatar

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global phenol derivatives market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



