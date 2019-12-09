NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Phenol Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Summary

Global phenol capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 13.85 mtpa in 2018 to 14.69 mtpa by 2023. Around four planned and announced phenol plants are expected to come online. Asia is expected to drive the global phenol capacity growth from planned and announced projects between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 91% of the global capacity additions by 2023.



In Asia, the phenol capacity growth will be from Malaysia and India, where the two new-build projects are expected to come online by 2023.The capacity details for an expansion project in China are presently unavailable.



Former Soviet Union is the only other region in terms of capacity additions in the global phenol industry. The region will add an expansion capacity of 0.04 mtpa from a planned project, 'Omsky Kauchuk Omsk Phenol Plant' which is expected to commence production in 2019.



The latest report, 'Global Phenol Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants', reveals that Asia is expected to have a new-build and expansion phenol capacity of 0.40 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from three planned and announced projects.



