Global Phenolic Panels Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $520.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

DUBLIN , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phenolic Panels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Phenolic Panels Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Phenolic Panels estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report offers a detailed analysis of specific applications within the phenolic panels market, including sandwich, plain, transportation, aerospace & defense, other end-uses, construction, marine, interior, exterior, furniture, air conditioning duct panel, and other applications.

For each application, the report provides recent past, current, and future analysis of annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, accompanied by the corresponding percentage CAGR. Furthermore, the 8-year perspective (2023-2030) is presented, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for each geographic region.

Sandwich, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plain segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $520.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Phenolic Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$520.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$660.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Phenolic Panels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjgcu7

