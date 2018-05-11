Global Phosgene Market 2018-2022: Rising Investments in Infrastructure Development

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Phosgene Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global phosgene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Phosgene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing production capacities of TDI and MDI. Several end-user industries such as the automotive, furniture, bedding, and construction are increasingly adopting polyurethane products owing to their superior properties. TDI and MDI are the major raw materials used to produce polyurethane products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for bedding and furniture. Countries such as China, India, the US, Brazil, and Indonesia are the key contributors in terms of population. The increasing population is the major reason for the increasing demand for basic household necessities such as bedding, cushions, pillow, and upholstered furniture.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is safe transportation of hazardous chemicals. Safe transportation of hazardous chemicals such as phosgene poses a serious challenge to the manufacturers. The growth of the chemical industry has led to a sharp increase in logistic services.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Covestro
- Huntsman International
- Shandong Tianan Chemicals
- VanDeMark Chemical
- Wanhua Chemical Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Global phosgene market by MDI/PMPPI
- Global phosgene market by TDI
- Global phosgene market by others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing production capacities of TDI and MDI
- Growing popularity of phosgene-free technologies for producing polycarbonate
- Rising investments in infrastructure development
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tkdbpj/global_phosgene?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-phosgene-market-2018-2022-rising-investments-in-infrastructure-development-300647122.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article