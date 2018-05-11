Global Phosgene Market 2018-2022: Rising Investments in Infrastructure Development

The global phosgene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Phosgene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing production capacities of TDI and MDI. Several end-user industries such as the automotive, furniture, bedding, and construction are increasingly adopting polyurethane products owing to their superior properties. TDI and MDI are the major raw materials used to produce polyurethane products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for bedding and furniture. Countries such as China, India, the US, Brazil, and Indonesia are the key contributors in terms of population. The increasing population is the major reason for the increasing demand for basic household necessities such as bedding, cushions, pillow, and upholstered furniture.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is safe transportation of hazardous chemicals. Safe transportation of hazardous chemicals such as phosgene poses a serious challenge to the manufacturers. The growth of the chemical industry has led to a sharp increase in logistic services.

Key vendors

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman International

Shandong Tianan Chemicals

VanDeMark Chemical

Wanhua Chemical Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Global phosgene market by MDI/PMPPI

Global phosgene market by TDI

Global phosgene market by others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing production capacities of TDI and MDI

Growing popularity of phosgene-free technologies for producing polycarbonate

Rising investments in infrastructure development

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tkdbpj/global_phosgene?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-phosgene-market-2018-2022-rising-investments-in-infrastructure-development-300647122.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

