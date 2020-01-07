NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Phosgene Market, By Derivatives (Methyl Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diisocyanate, Polycarbonate Resins), By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2024

Global phosgene market is expected to witness a marginal decline in consumption during 2019 - 2024.Phosgene (COCl2) is a nonflammable gas that is naturally produced from the breakdown of chlorinated compounds and it is an important building block to produce pesticides, urethanes, and polycarbonate plastics.



Prolonged exposure to phosgene can is harmful for humans.



Phosgene is generally produced at the plant for captive consumption to produce Methyl Diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) and Polycarbonate resins.The global phosgene market is driven by increasing demand for MDI, TDI and Polycarbonate resins from various end user industries such as construction, automotive, agriculture, textile, and electronics.



However, growing attention towards application of phosgene free technology to produce MDI, TDI and Polycarbonate resins is gradually declining the global phosgene market.



The global phosgene market is segmented based on derivatives and region.Based on derivatives, the market can be fragmented into MDI, TDI and polycarbonate resins.



MDI is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its widespread usage in non-foam applications such as paints and coatings, sealants, and adhesives as well as in reaction injection-molding, high performance elastomers, and spandex fibers.



Asia Pacific dominates the global phosgene market, followed by Europe and North America.Major players operating in phosgene market include Covestro AG, BASF SE, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.



Ltd, DowDuPont, Bayer AG, Atul Ltd., Paushak Ltd., UPL Ltd., Vertellus Holdings LLC, VanDeMark Chemical Inc., ISOCHEM, Huntsman International, Shandong Tianan Chemicals and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global phosgene market.

• To classify and forecast global phosgene market based on derivatives, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global phosgene market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in global phosgene market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global phosgene market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global phosgene market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global phosgene market using top down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Phosgene manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to phosgene market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global phosgene market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Derivatives:

o Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate

o Toluene diisocyanate

o Polycarbonate resins

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

o Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global phosgene market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



