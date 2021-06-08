Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market- Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth
NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The phosphate fertilizers market is poised to grow by 4784.94 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for phosphate fertilizers.
The phosphate fertilizers market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. The study identifies the shrinking arable land due to rapid urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the phosphate fertilizers market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The phosphate fertilizers market covers the following areas:
Phosphate Fertilizers Market Sizing
Phosphate Fertilizers Market Forecast
Phosphate Fertilizers Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Coromandel International Ltd.
- EuroChem Group AG
- Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd.
- Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC
- Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co.
- Nutrien Ltd.
- OCP SA
- PhosAgro AG
- The Mosaic Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
