Global Phosphate Markets,2019-2020 & Forecast to 2025 - Market is Driven by the Expanding Agricultural Industry Globally
Nov 26, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phosphate: Types, Applications and Regional Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The focus of this report, includes all phosphate salts produced for sale in various forms and grades.
The report studies global market for phosphates, using 2019 as a base year and providing estimates for each year of the forecast period, from 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
This report covers technological, economic and business considerations of phosphates with an analysis of the global market. The report includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the phosphate industry and areas of application, as well as analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on the global phosphate market in each application area.
The phosphate industry provides phosphate salts used in the manufacture of phosphatic and complex fertilizers. Few phosphates are directly used as fertilizers in the soil, as some are used as intermediate products to make complex fertilizers like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizers. Another noteworthy use of phosphate salt is in animal feed as a source of phosphorus.
Phosphate salts are also used in industrial wastewater treatment, as well as food and beverage applications. Although the use of phosphate salts in detergents has been banned in a few countries, it still serves as one of the most important ingredients in several applications.
The growth of the global phosphate market is driven by the expanding agricultural industry globally. Market growth can also be attributed to the rising demand for nutritious food products coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers and a growing population base, especially in developing nations such as India and China.
The consumption of phosphates is increasing in the food and beverage industry in carbonated soft drinks, bottled coffee beverages, dairy products, meats, and eggs. The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages due to their convenience and improved shelf life is driving the market growth.
The phosphate market is expected to experience significant growth during the review period, with the increasing application in water treatment chemicals, metal treatment, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and building and construction end-use industries.
In terms of revenue, the market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the phosphate market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing investments in crop production and other agricultural products coupled with the rising population. The Indian government has introduced several schemes such as Per Drop More Crop, which aims to irrigate the fields of every farmer and improve water use efficiency.
Phosphate market players consist of mining companies as well as phosphate salt producers. Some of the key players in the global phosphate market are the Mosaic Co. (U.S.), S.A. OCP (Morocco), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), EuroChem (Switzerland), Innophos Holdings Inc. (U.S.), ICL (Israel), Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC (Jordan), PhosAgro (Russia), and Ma'aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Saudi Arabia).
