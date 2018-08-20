Global Phosphates Industry

LONDON, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Phosphates in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments: Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition, and Others.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5485907







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year -year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 122 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Acron Group



- Anglo American Plc



- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.



- Coromandel International



- EcoPhos Group



- EuroChem Group







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5485907







PHOSPHATES MCP-1



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Phosphate (PO4)







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Phosphates - A Prelude



Fertilizers - Most Dominating End-Use Segment for Phosphates



Feed Phosphate Witnesses Rapid Growth



Developing Regions Offer Immense Growth Potential



China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates



World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region /Country



Africa - A Major Market for Phosphate Fertilizer



Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates



Phosphate Market Outlook



Strong Fertilizer Demand to Bolster Phosphate Market



Leading Phosphate-Producing Countries



Major Initiatives by Players in the Phosphates Market







3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES







Phosphate Fertilizers Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential



Asia-Pacific and Latin America Key Markets



Grains and Cereals Represent Primary Application Segment



Rising Need to Increase Crop Yield: Key Growth Driver for Phosphate Fertilizers



Factors Affecting Consumption of Phosphate Fertilizer



Global Food Scenario: Key Facts



Key Statistical Inputs



Table 1: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 2: Total Arable Land by Region in Million Hectares: 2015 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Agricultural Produce Worldwide: An Opportunity Indicator



Table 3: Total Arable Land by Region in Million Hectares: 2015 & 2030E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 4: Total Harvested Land by Region in Million Hectares: 2015 & 2030E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 5: Share of Agriculture Sector in GDP (Nominal Terms) in G20 Economies: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: World Wheat Production and Consumption for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: World Wheat Production by Major Producing Countries/Regions for the Years 2016/17 & 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 8: World Rice (Milled) Production and Consumption for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: World Rice (Milled) Production by Major Producing Countries/Regions for the Years 2016/17 & 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 10: World Coarse Grains Production and Consumption for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Million Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: World Coarse Grain Production by Major Producing Countries/Regions for the Years 2016/17 & 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: World Corn Production and Consumption for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Million Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 13: World Corn Production by Major Producing Countries/Regions for the Years 2016/17 & 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Feed Phosphate Market Heads for Major Gains



Dicalcium Phosphate Leads the Market



Increasing Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities for Feed Phosphates



Table 14: Global Meat Production by Type (2016 & 2017) - Volume Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Pork, Broiler, Beef & Veal, and Ovine Meat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: Global Meat Production (2015-2018E): Volume Production of Broiler Meat, Pork, Beef and Veal in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Leading Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Phosphates Remain Compelling Ingredient in Poultry and Meat Products



Industrialization of Pork and Poultry Sectors Propels Feed Phosphates Market



Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions Drive Demand



Opportunity Indicators:



Table 16: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Food-Grade Phosphates Continue to Exhibit Robust Growth



Demand from End-Use Industries Impel Food-Grade Phosphate Market



Rising Application in Food & Beverage Industry



Growth of Retail Sales Sector



Expansion of Agriculture Industry



Efforts by Leading Players



North America to Lead the Global Market



Numerous Benefits of Phosphates in Various Applications Drive Demand



Increasing Demand for Biofuels Bodes Well for Phosphates



Table 18: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Consumption in Thousand Gallons: 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Anti-Corrosion Coatings Propel Zinc Phosphate Market



Depleting Resources of High-Grade Phosphate Prompt Players to Find New Options



Market Challenges



Will Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Impede Growth of Phosphates?



Increasing Use of Phytase - A Challenging Situation



Rising Costs and Limited Phosphate Reserves: Major Threats



Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents







4. PHOSPHATE ROCK, PHOSPHORIC ACID & DERIVATIVES - A REVIEW







Phosphate Rock



Phosphate Rock Reserves



Table 19: Global Phosphate Rock Market (2017E): Breakdown of Phosphate Rock Reserves by Leading Country/Region (In Million Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Phosphate Rock Production



Table 20: Global Phosphate Mine Rock Production (2013-2017E) - (In Million Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Production Scenario (2016 & 2017)



Table 21: World Phosphate Rock Mine Production (2016 & 2017E): Annual Production in Million Metric Tons by Leading Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Phosphate Rock Consumption



Major Phosphate Mining Projects Underway



Aguia Resources



Arianne Phosphate



DuSolo Fertilizers



Potash West



Focus Ventures



Fertoz



Avenira Limited



Mosaic



Phosphoric Acid



Phosphoric Acid Market to Witness Remarkable Expansion



Table 22: Global Phosphoric Acid Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Phosphoric Acid Production Capacity by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Wet Acid Process Reigns in Phosphoric Acid Market



Growth Drivers & Restraints



Ammonium Phosphates - Major Constituent of Phosphates



Table 23: Global Ammonium Phosphate Market (2014): Production Capacity Breakdown of Select Players in Select Geographic Markets (KTA) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America: Key Markets for DAP



Table 24: Diammonium Phosphate Spot Prices (Gulf) in the US for Mar-2015 to Mar-2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Phosphate Ester Finds Immense Use in Industrial Applications



Superphosphates



Normal or Single SuperPhosphate (NSP or SSP)



Table 25: Global Normal Superphosphate Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Normal Superphosphates Consumption by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Triple SuperPhosphate (TSP)



Table 26: Global Triple Superphosphate Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Normal Superphosphates Consumption by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Phosphate (PO4)



Role in Living Beings



Sources of Phosphate



Table 27: Amount of Phosphorus in mg/100 grams of Food Items (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Quality of Phosphate Rock



Types of Phosphates



Phosphate Rock



Phosphoric Acid



Diammonium Phosphate



Monoammonium Phosphate



Super Phosphate



Triple Super Phosphate



Trioctyl Phosphate



Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP)



The Mining of Phosphate



Chemical Processing







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Production Capacity Scenario



Table 28: World Phosphoric Acid Market by Leading Producers (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production Capacity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 29: World DAP/MAP Market by Leading Producers (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production Capacity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Phosphate Rock - Key Producers



Table 30: Leading Phosphate Rock Producers (excluding China) (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Leading Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



Acron Group (Russia)



Anglo American Plc (UK)



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (USA)



Coromandel International Limited (India)



EcoPhos Group (Belgium)



EuroChem Group (Switzerland)



Fosfitalia Group (Italy)



Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel)



Itafos (USA)



LANXESS AG (Germany)



Mosaic Company, The (USA)



Nutrien Ltd. (Canada)



OCP Group (Morocco)



Phosphate Resources Limited (Australia)



PJSC PhosAgro (Russia)



Prayon S.A. (Belgium)



Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd (China)



United Phosphorus Limited (India)



Wengfu Group (China)



Yara International ASA (Norway)



6.2 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Innophos Enters into PPA Supply Agreement with Nutrien



Emaphos Approves a Project to Expand Production Capacity



Yara Acquires Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes Complex



Ecophos and Chanhen Sign Agreement to Establish Sino-Foreign Equity JV



LANXESS Purchases Solvay's Phosphorus Chemicals Business



Handa to Acquire the Mejillones Phosphate Project



Itafos Acquires Conda Phosphate Operations from Agrium



Agrium Merges with PotashCorp to Form Nutrien



Mosaic Acquires Vale Fertilizantes



Itafos to Acquire GB Minerals



Maaden to Commence Third Phosphate Facility in Saudi Arabia



Mimran Natural Resources Set to Acquire Minority Stake in Senegalese AFRIG S.A.



Greenstar Fertilizers Set to Expand Capacity for Production of Phosphoric Acid







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 32: World Historic Review for Phosphates by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and The Middle East & African Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Phosphates Market by End-Use Applications



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates Use in Fertilizers by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 35: World Historic Review for Phosphates Use in Fertilizers by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates Use in Fertilizers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and The Middle East & African Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates Use in Animal Nutrition by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 38: World Historic Review for Phosphates Use in Animal Nutrition by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates Use in Animal Nutrition by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and The Middle East & African Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates Use in Other Applications by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 41: World Historic Review for Phosphates Use in Other Applications by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates Use in Other Applications by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 THE UNITED STATES







A.Market Analysis



United States - A Major Phosphate Rock Producer



Table 43: The US Phosphate Rock Production: 2013-2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



The US Witnesses Marginal Increase in the Production of Phosphate Rock



Agricultural Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicators



Table 44: Wheat Production and Consumption in the US for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 45: Rice Production and Consumption in the US for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 46: Corn Production and Consumption in the US for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



US - One of the Top Feed Phosphate Consuming Regions



Table 47: The US Meat Production (2018E) - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Meat Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Food Grade Phosphates Market in the US Exhibits Growth



Use of Phosphate in Detergents Banned



Florida - The Last Viable Phosphate Mining Site in the US



Mosaic's Premium Product Innovations



MicroEssentials®



Aspire®



B.Market Analytics



Table 48: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: The US Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 50: The US 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.2 CANADA



A.Market Analysis



Increased Fertilizer Demand Drives Phosphates Market



Agriculture Produce Statistics: An Opportunity Indicator



Table 51: Wheat Production and Consumption in Canada for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 52: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 53: Canadian Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 54: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.3 JAPAN



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Agricultural Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicator



Table 55: Japan's Milled Rice Production and Consumption in '000 MT for Years 2014/15 through 2017/18 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B. Market Analysis



Table 56: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 57: Japanese Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 58: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4 EUROPE



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Europe Phosphate Market Faces Challenges



Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents



Agriculture Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicators for Phosphate Fertilizers



Table 59: Wheat Production and Consumption in the European Union for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 60: Coarse Grains Production and Consumption in the European Union for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 61: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 62: European Historic Review for Phosphates by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 63: European 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 64: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 65: European Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 66: European 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.1 FRANCE



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



B.Market Analytics



Table 67: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 68: French Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 69: French 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.2 GERMANY



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



B.Market Analytics



Table 70: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 71: German Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 72: German 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.3 ITALY



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



B.Market Analytics



Table 73: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 74: Italian Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 75: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



B.Market Analytics



Table 76: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 77: The UK Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 78: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.5 SPAIN



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



B.Market Analytics



Table 79: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 80: Spanish Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 81: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.6 RUSSIA



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Russia Emerges as One of the Major Producers of Phosphates



Agriculture Produce Stats: An Opportunity Indicator



Table 82: Wheat Production and Consumption in Russia for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 83: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 84: Russian Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 85: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4.7 REST OF EUROPE



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



B.Market Analytics



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 88: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5 CHINA



A.Market Analysis



China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates



Phosphate Rock Reserves



Feed Phosphates



Robust Growth Predicted for China's DAP Industry



China's Export Tariff on Phosphates



Table 89: Chinese Phosphate Exports (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country of Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Easing of Chemical Fertilizer Policy Drives China's Ammonium Phosphate Exports



Chinese Phosphorus Market Overview



Chinese Phosphorus Chemicals Industry: Issues and Solutions



Competitive Scenario



Agricultural Produce Statistics: Opportunity Indicators



Table 90: Wheat Production and Consumption in China for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 91: Rice Production and Consumption in China for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 92: Coarse Grains Production and Consumption in China for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 93: Corn Production and Consumption in China for the Years 2014/15 to 2017/18 (in Thousand Metric Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 94: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 95: Chinese Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 96: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.6 ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific: Largest Consumer of Phosphates



B.Market Analytics



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by Geographic Region/Country - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Phosphates by Geographic Region/ Country - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.6.1 INDIA



A.Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Indian DAP Market: Overview



Table 103: Indian DAP Market (2010-2016): Annual DAP Shipments in Million Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 104: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 105: Indian Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 106: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.6.2 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Australia



Avenira Announces a Phosphate Project in Australia



Fertoz Announces Wapiti Project



B.Market Analytics



Table 107: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 108: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.7 THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



African Phosphate Fertilizer Market - An Overview



Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates



Phosphate Projects Under Pipeline in the Region



B.Market Analytics



Table 110: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 111: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 112: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.8 LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis



Table 113: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 114: Latin American Historic Review for Phosphates by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 115: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 116: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 117: Latin American Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 118: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.8.1 BRAZIL



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Brazil - A Rapidly Growing Market for Phosphate Fertilizer



B.Market Analytics



Table 119: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 120: Brazilian Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2



through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 121: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.8.2 REST OF LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



B.Market Analytics



Table 122: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 123: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 124: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Phosphates by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fertilizers, Animal Nutrition and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 122 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 131) The United States (13) Canada (7) Europe (98) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (3) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (23) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (64) Middle East (7) Latin America (1) Africa (5)



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5485907







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

