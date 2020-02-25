Global Phosphates Industry
Phosphates market worldwide is projected to grow by 19.5 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 62.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Fertilizers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 711.2 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 575 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fertilizers will reach a market size of 3.7 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 5.4 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Acron Group
- Anglo American Plc
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
- Coromandel International Limited
- EcoPhos Group
- EuroChem Group
- Fosfitalia Group
- Israel Chemicals Limited
- Itafos
- LANXESS AG
- The Mosaic Company
- Nutrien Ltd.
- OCP Group
- Phosphate Resources Limited
- PJSC PhosAgro
- Prayon S.A.
- Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Co. Ltd.
- United Phosphorus Limited
- Wengfu Group
- Yara International ASA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Phosphates - A Prelude
Fertilizers - Most Dominating End-Use Segment for Phosphates
Feed Phosphate Witnesses Rapid Growth
Developing Regions Offer Immense Growth Potential
China: The Largest Producer and Consumer of Phosphates
World Feed Phosphate Consumption (2018) - Ranking by Region/
Country
Africa - A Major Market for Phosphate Fertilizer
Morocco Emerges as the Leading Exporter of Phosphates
Phosphate Market Outlook
Strong Fertilizer Demand to Bolster Phosphate Market
Leading Phosphate-Producing Countries
Major Initiatives by Players in the Phosphates Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Phosphates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Phosphate Fertilizers Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential
Asia-Pacific and Latin America Key Markets
Grains and Cereals Represent Primary Application Segment
Rising Need to Increase Crop Yield: Key Growth Driver for
Phosphate Fertilizers
Factors Affecting Consumption of Phosphate Fertilizer
Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
Agricultural Produce Worldwide: An Opportunity Indicator
Feed Phosphate Market Heads for Major Gains
Dicalcium Phosphate Leads the Market
Increasing Meat Intake Spurs Growth Opportunities for Feed
Phosphates
Phosphates Remain Compelling Ingredient in Poultry and Meat
Products
Industrialization of Pork and Poultry Sectors Propels Feed
Phosphates Market
Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions Drive Demand
Food-Grade Phosphates Continue to Exhibit Robust Growth
Demand from End-Use Industries Impel Food-Grade Phosphate Market
Rising Application in Food & Beverage Industry
Growth of Retail Sales Sector
Expansion of Agriculture Industry
Efforts by Leading Players
North America to Lead the Global Market
Numerous Benefits of Phosphates in Various Applications Drive
Demand
Increasing Demand for Biofuels Bodes Well for Phosphates
Anti-Corrosion Coatings Propel Zinc Phosphate Market
Depleting Resources of High-Grade Phosphate Prompt Players to
Find New Options
Market Challenges
Will Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Impede Growth
of Phosphates?
Increasing Use of Phytase - A Challenging Situation
Rising Costs and Limited Phosphate Reserves: Major Threats
Ban on the Use of Phosphates in Detergents
Ammonium Phosphates - Major Constituent of Phosphates
Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America: Key
Markets for DAP
Phosphate Ester Finds Immense Use in Industrial Applications
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 122
