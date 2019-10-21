Global Phosphoglucomutase (PGM 1) Deficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts 2017-2018 & 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phosphoglucomutase (PGM 1) Deficiency - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Phosphoglucomutase (PGM 1) Deficiency - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of IPF in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Phosphoglucomutase (PGM 1) Deficiency from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Phosphoglucomutase (PGM 1) Deficiency - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



The PGM-1 deficiency market report gives the thorough understanding of the PGM1 by including details such as disease definition, cause, symptoms, pathophysiology, and diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for etiology in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Phosphoglucomutase (PGM 1) Deficiency Epidemiology



The Phosphoglucomutase (PGM 1) Deficiency epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every eight major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent cases, prevalence of PGM1 deficiency based on clinical manifestations and congenital malformations, and prevalence based on severity) scenario of PGM1 deficiency in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017-2028.



Total prevalent population of Idiopathic PGM1 deficiency in 7MM markets was found to be 2593 in 2017.



Phosphoglucomutase (PGM 1) Deficiency Drug Chapters



This segment of the PGM1 deficiency encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, and the latest news and press releases.



The current strategies for the treatment of PGM-1 deficiency primarily encompass galactose administration along with other off-label symptomatic medications to ensure the overall reduction of associated disease complications. In general, the current mainstays for the PGM-1 deficiency treatment includes dietary supplementation of sugar along with other cardiotonic, complex carbohydrates, hydrocortisone and symptomatic medications to make the affected individuals clinically comfortable.



Furthermore, physical, occupational, and speech therapy are additional management modalities that impart clinical benefits to the PGM-1 deficient individuals. Currently two drugs are under development for the treatment of Phosphoglucomutase 1 (PGM1) deficiency. CERC-801 (Cerecor Inc.) an ultra-pure, oral, crystalline formulation of D-galactose and ORL-1G-D-galactose (Orpha Labs) are into eraly phase of clinical development.



Phosphoglucomutase (PGM 1) Deficiency Market Outlook



The PGM1 deficiency market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



The market of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 7MM was found to be USD 10.86 million in 2017.



Phosphoglucomutase (PGM 1) Deficiency Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Phosphoglucomutase 1 (PGM1) Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of PGM1 Deficiency in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of PGM1 Deficiency in 2028



3. Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Facts about Phosphoglucomutase-1

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Causes

3.5. Symptoms

3.6. Multisystem phenotype in PGM1 deficiency

3.7. Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. KOL's Views: Epidemiology

4.3. Assumptions and Rationale 7MM



5. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of PGM1 Deficiency



6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of PGM1 Deficiency



7. Treatment and Management of PGM1 Deficiency



8. Unmet Needs



9. Emerging Therapies

9.1. CERC-801: Cerecor Inc

9.1.1. Drug Description

9.1.2. Clinical Development

9.1.3. Other Developmental Activities

9.1.4. Product Profile

9.2. ORL-1G - D-galactose: Orpha Labs



10. PGM1 Deficiency: 7 Major Market Analysis

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. KOL's Views: Treatment & Diagnosis

10.3. Market Outlook 7MM

10.4. Market Size of PGM1 Deficiency in 7MM



11. Market Outlook by Country



12. Market Drivers



13. Market Barriers



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg51v4

