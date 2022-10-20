Global Phosphoramidite Market Report 2022: Growth in Synthetic Biology Fueling Sector Expansion

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phosphoramidite Market - A Global and Country Level Analysis: Focus on Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global phosphoramidite market is projected to reach $2,062.9 million by 2032 from $900.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market growth can be ascribed to the rising demand for oligonucleotides, growing synthetic biology market, increasing partnerships and collaborations, continuous investment for research and development activities by private and public firms, and growing prevalence of several diseases creating an urgent need for novel therapeutic treatments.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global phosphoramidite market is in the rapidly evolving and dynamic stage, which opens ample opportunities for life sciences companies. Also, companies that are already in the development phase for phosphoramidite are trying to bring diverse manufacturing options to the market to improve the quality of oligonucleotides. The companies operating in the global phosphoramidite market are now focusing more on high-quality and customized options. Also, major players such as Merck KGaA, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, LGC Science Group Holdings Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are investing heavily in research and development for their respective phosphoramidite products.

Impact

Before the discovery of phosphoramidites in 1981, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) synthesis techniques were restricted in the quality of DNA produced. Inefficient reactions generated truncated oligonucleotide sequences. Additionally, intermediates utilized in the synthesis process were highly unstable, predisposing the growing oligonucleotide sequence to damage. Together, several characteristics of phosphoramidites have enabled the chemistry to work well for a long time.

Phosphoramidite chemistry is of fundamental importance for producing synthetic oligonucleotides that can be further utilized in a range of different areas, for instance, as primers for a polymerase chain reaction, oligonucleotide-based therapies, and genetic engineering. Millions of synthetic oligonucleotides are employed in research laboratories, pharmaceutical industries, and hospitals.

The phosphoramidite chemistry is unlikely to be replaced by emerging technologies, as the demand for primers and short-length DNA sequences is burgeoning within pharmaceuticals, synthetic biology, and molecular diagnostic industries. Essentially, synthetic DNA is applied for the discovery and engineering of biological pathways, making DNA synthesis a breakthrough of the last century. Thus, the market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Type

DNA Phosphoramidites

RNA Phosphoramidites

Labeled Phosphoramidites

Others

Segmentation 2: by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Synthetic Biology and Research Institutes

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

How can this report add value to an organization?

Innovation Strategy: The global phosphoramidite report can help the reader gain a holistic view of the current and future global phosphoramidite market, including the competitive landscape, market size, and factors impacting the industry.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global phosphoramidite market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as acquisitions, business expansion and funding, and other developments. The favored strategy for the companies has been business expansion activities along with acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global phosphoramidite market have been analyzed and profiled in the study. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of players operating in the global phosphoramidite market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players

Biosynth Carbosynth

Bioneer Corporation

Lumiprobe Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Danaher Corporation (IDT)

TriLink BioTechnologies

Creative Biolabs

PolyOrg, Inc.

Hongene Biotech Corporation

ChemGenes

BOC Sciences

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI)

LGC Science Group Holdings Limited

AAT Bioquest, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Synthetic Nucleotide Applications in Therapeutics

Growth in Synthetic Biology

Market Restraints

Challenges in Developing Long Nucleotide Sequences

Competition from Emerging DNA Synthesis Technologies

Market Opportunities

Utilization of Advanced Tools for Lowering Manufacturing Cost and Increasing Production in Gene Synthesis

