Global Phosphoric Acid Markets, 2022-2027: Opportunities in Commercialization of Chiral Phosphoric Acid as Catalyst and Increasing Demand for Phosphate Fertilizers

The global phosphoric acid market will grow to USD 56.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from USD 46.4 Billion in 2022.

Phosphoric acid is one of the key acids in the food & beverage industry. Phosphoric acid is a weak acid and is available naturally in many vegetables and fruits. The main intention of adding the phosphoric acid to food and beverage is to improve food texture, increase shelf life, regulate the pH of the environment, and improve quality.

Due to its preservative properties and reasonable price phosphoric acid is a popular raw material among food suppliers globally. In addition to bakery and beverage products, phosphorous acid can be found in cheese and other dairy products as well as meat products.

Wet Process was largest process type in terms of value, in 2021.

Most of the phosphoric acid produced in the wet process is used to produce fertilizers. Hence the growth in fertilizers consumption across the globe is driving the market in wet process.

The phosphoric acid produced using wet process is less expensive than that of produced using thermal process. Moreover, the low operating cost, and easy start-up & shut down is making it a preferred production process among the phosphoric acid manufacturers.

Feed & Food Additives is projected to be the fastest-growing application, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Phosphoric acid is used as an acidity regulator and a flavoring agent in the food & beverage industry. Phosphoric acid is also used as an additive in both animal and human feed. Phosphoric acid used in the food industry is often referred as additive E338.

The demand for phosphoric acid in the food industry would depend on the growth of the dairy and processed food segment. The processed food is currently experiencing an upward growth trend driven by emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil.

North America was the second-largest phosphoric acid market, in terms of value, in 2021

North America is the second-largest market for phosphoric acid. The demand for phosphoric acid in this region is primarily driven by increasing consumption of fertilizers. The demand from several applications such as food & beverage, metal finishing, water treatment, and others plays an important role in increasing the need for phosphoric acid in the region.

Phosphoric acid has high demand in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada owing to increasing packaged food consumption. With the increased production of feed, the market for feed additives is also expected to grow in the region.

Competitive landscape

The key players profiled in the report include ICL Group Ltd. (Israel), OCP Group S.A. (Morocco), The Mosaic Company (US), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Eurochem Group AG (Switzerland), Phosagro Group of Companies (Russia), and IFFCO (India) among others.

Premium Insights

Fertilizers Application to Drive Market During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to be Largest Market During Forecast Period

to be Largest Market During Forecast Period Fertilizers Segment and China Accounted for Largest Shares

Wet Process Led Phosphoric Acid Market Across Regions

China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Phosphate Fertilizers

Demand from Food Industry

Growing Demand for Phosphoric Acid in Fuel Cells

Restraints

Environmental Concerns and Increasing Regulatory Pressure

Opportunities

Commercialization of Chiral Phosphoric Acid as Catalyst

Recovery of Rare Earth Elements from Phosphoric Acid

Challenges

Diminishing Supply of Phosphate

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Manufacturers

Distribution Network

End-users

Technology Analysis

Novaphos Phosphoric Acid Technology

Benefits of Novaphos Phosphoric Acid Technology

Membrane-based Technology-Puma

Benefits of Membrane-based Technology-Puma

Patent Analysis

Approach

Document Type

Total Number of Patents in Last 10 Years (2011-2021)

Patents Registered in Phosphoric Acid Market, 2011-2021

Patent Publication Trends, 2011-2021

Legal Status of Patents Filed in Phosphoric Acid Market

Top Applicants

Wengfu Group Co. Ltd Registered Maximum Number of Patents Between 2011 and 2021

Patents by Wengfu Group Co. Ltd.

List of Patents by BASF SE

List of Patents by Guizhou Kailin Group Co. Ltd.

Top 10 Patent Owners in the US, 2011-2021

Company Profiles

Major Players

Icl Group Ltd.

Ocp Group SA

Arkema SA

Solvay SA

The Mosaic Company

Nutrien Ltd.

Eurochem Group AG

Phosagro Group of Companies

Iffco

Ma'Aden

Key Market Players

Prayon Group

Aditya Birla Group

Wengfu Group Co. Ltd.

Innophos

J. R. Simplot Company

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (PLC)

Agropolychim Ad

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited

Desmet Ballestra Spa

The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (Gsfc)

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. (Ppl)

Vedanta Limited

Industrial Chemical Solutions Sp. Z.O.O (Ics)

