Global Photonic Crystals Industry

LONDON, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Photonic Crystals in US$ by the following Application Areas: Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers, and Others.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Corning Incorporated



- FLIR® Systems, Inc.



- Furukawa Co., Ltd.



- GLOphotonics SAS



- Gooch & Housego PLC



- Lumentum Holdings, Inc.







PHOTONIC CRYSTALS MCP-7



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Photonic Crystals: Breakthrough Innovation in the Physics of Light Creating a New Paradigm in Electronic Interconnects



Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years for Photonic Crystals Market



Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Consumer of Photonic Crystals



Table 1: Asia-Pacific Accounts for over Half of World Photonic Crystals Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific (China and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 2: World Photonic Crystals Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Rest of World, US, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



China: The Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominant Role



Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities



Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion



Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES







Photonic Crystals Assume Critical Importance in Industrial Applications



Robust Opportunities Prevail in Aerospace & Defense Sector



Market Set to Make Gains in Life Sciences & Healthcare Domain



1- & 2-D Photonic Crystals: The Current Standard, 3-D Crystals Show Promise for the Long Run



3D Photonic Crystals Witness New Milestones in Development



Table 4: World Photonics Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for One-Dimensional (1D), Two-Dimensional (2D) and Three-Dimensional (3D) Crystals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



LEDs: The Major Application Market for Photonic Crystals



Improved Cell Efficiency Drives Use of Photonic Crystals in Solar & PV Cells



Table 5: Global Solar Power Deployments by Category (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Total Capacity for Utility, Commercial and Residential Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: International Targets for Solar Photovoltaics for Select Countries



Growing Demand for Higher Data Rates Drives Market for Photonic Crystals-based Optical Fibers



Factors Driving Demand for Data in a Nutshell



Table 8: Global Internet Usage by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Internet Users for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: Global Internet Usage by Geographic Region (2017): Penetration Rate of Internet (as a % of Total Population) for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 10: Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Photonic Crystals Fuel Transformation in Display Technologies



Use of Photonic Crystal Fibers as Sensors Expands its Functionality



Photonic Crystals Gain Significant Attention in Enhancing Performance of Sensing Applications



Growing Popularity of Photonic Crystals-based Integrated Sensors



Sizing and Locating Bandgap - A Focus on Methods for Computational Modeling



Lack of Sound Fabrication Methodologies - A Key Hurdle to Market Growth



Key Issues in Fabrication of Photonic Crystals with Higher Dimensions



Key Research Advancements Announced in the Recent Past



Combination of Quantum Dots and Photonic Crystals - A New Research Endeavor for Efficient Lighting



Research Shows Photonic Crystals Enhance Light Output Cost Effectively in InGaN LEDs



Osmotic Pressure-Based Microcapsulate Photonic Crystals



Photonic Crystal-based Nanolaser Biosensor for Disease Detection







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Photonic Crystals - An Introduction



Types of Photonic Crystals Structures



1-D Photonic Crystals



2-D Photonic Crystals



3-D Photonic Crystals



The Working of Photonic Crystals



Application Areas of Photonic Crystals-Based Components & Modules



Solar & PV Cells



Displays



LEDs



Optical Fibers



Others



A Peek into History of Photonic Crystals







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Leading Players in the World Photonic Crystals Market



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



Corning Incorporated (USA)



FLIR® Systems, Inc. (USA)



Furukawa Co., Ltd. (Japan)



GLOphotonics SAS (France)



Gooch & Housego PLC (UK)



Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (USA)



MicroContinuum Inc. (USA)



NKT Photonics A/S (Denmark)



Opalux, Inc. (Canada)



Photonic Lattice, Inc. (Japan)



Teledyne Scientific & Imaging (USA)



Zecotek Photonics, Inc. (Canada)



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions



De La Rue and Opalux Unveil Mylmage Security Feature for Polycarbonate Identification Documents



Corning and Kaiam Demonstrate Co-Packaged Photonic Interconnect



Oclaro Launches New Photonic ICTs and ICRs



5.3 Recent Industry Activity



Lumentum to Acquire Oclaro



Zecotek Photonics Opens New LFS Crystal Production Facility in Shanghai



Lightwave Logic Snaps Up BrPhotonics' Polymer Technology IP Assets



NanoGaN Acquires Quasi-Photonic-Crystal Technology Patents from Luxtaltek



Opalux Inks Strategic Partnership with De La Rue



NKT Photonics to Acquire Onefive



Zecotek Inks Supply agreement with EBO Optoelectronics of Shanghai



NKT Photonics to Acquire Fianium







6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Market Analysis by Geographic Region



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 12: World Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Market Analysis by Application



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Solar & PV Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: World Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Solar & PV Cells by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Solar & PV Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Displays by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Displays by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Displays by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in LEDs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 21: World Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in LEDs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in LEDs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Optical Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 24: World Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Optical Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Optical Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 27: World Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







7.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



The United States: A Prime Market for Photonic Crystals



2D Photonic Crystals Gain Traction



Competitive Scenario



B.Market Analytics



Table 29: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 30: US Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 31: US 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.2 Canada



Market Analysis



Table 32: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 33: Canadian Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 34: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.3 Japan



Market Analysis



Table 35: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 36: Japanese Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 37: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



A Mature yet Growing Market



Table 38: Leading Photonics Producing Countries in Europe (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 39: Share of European Photonics Production (Value) as a Proportion (%) of World Production (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 40: European Photonic Crystals Industry by Participant Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Enterprises for Components, Materials & Production Equipment, Systems & Subsystems, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



B.Market Analytics



Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 42: European Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 44: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 45: European Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 46: European 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.5 Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Geographic Region - China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Geographic Region - China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 49: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, South Korea, & Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2



2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7.6 Rest of World



Market Analysis



Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 55: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Photonic Crystals-based Components and Modules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solar & PV Cells, Displays, LEDs, Optical Fibers and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled:



The United States (6) Canada (1) Japan (3) Europe (4) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)



