Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC), also referred to as integrated optical circuit or simply optical chip, is a semiconductor device that is designed to combine or integrate multiple optical elements on one single chip. A standard PIC can integrate multiple passive functions such as optical-optical; multiple active functions such as electrical-optical; and combinations of active and passive functions into a single package. For carrying the information in a communication network, PIC is reliant on photons, which are known to exhibit data transfer rates equivalent to speed of light, thus enabling much faster communication speeds than with conventional electronic ICs. PIC typically carries data signals imposed on optical wavelengths in the range between 850 nm and 1650 nm, in the visible spectrum or near infrared (IR). Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) estimated at US$889 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period. Hybrid Integration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monolithic Integration segment is readjusted to a revised 24.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $425.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $317.6 Million by 2026

The Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$425.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 20.4% respectively over the analysis period.

The market is projected to register significant growth driven by the growing interest in the ability to exploit the properties of light to transmit information at speeds millions of times faster than either copper or laser, especially against the backdrop of the insatiable need for bandwidth and communication speeds. The growing opportunity in optical communications and improving investments post COVID-19, bodes well for the growth of PICs. While sustained high growth in the deployment and expansion of communication networks with fiber optic infrastructure is building strong momentum for PICs, increased use of fiber optics in signal transmission, sensing, and biophotonics is creating a highly conducive environment for growth and proliferation of PICs, on a wider scale. The dramatic growth in telecom and datacom verticals over the past 5-6 years driven by steep increase in the number of Internet users and ownership rates of IP-enabled devices, and subsequently growing investments on roll out of advanced communication networks such as 100G, 200G and 400G networks is infusing robust growth opportunities for PICs.

Module Integration Segment to Reach $554.2 Million by 2026

Global market for Module Integration (Technique) segment is estimated at US$172.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$554.2 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 20.6% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Module Integration segment, accounting for 42.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 26.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$54.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.



